Biggest takeaways from Panthers’ Week 5 loss to Lions

Hey, at least the bye week is almost here, folks.

But before the break, the Carolina Panthers broke off one of two tough road trips—beginning in the Motor City against the surging Detroit Lions. And, as expected, Sunday’s showdown wasn’t much of a race.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Panthers’ Week 5 loss:

Still disoriented on offense

Detroit Free Press

For all the talks of tweaks and twists heading into Sunday, the Panthers offense didn’t look much different.

The miscommunication and the missteps were still prevalent. As has been the case for the first month of the season, the play calls took too long to relay—resulting in another pair of wasted timeouts in the first half and a delay of game in the second.

Head coach Frank Reich’s hankering for the dink-and-dunk also stuck around. Quarterback Bryce Young, for the second straight week, didn’t take a shot of at least 20 air yards and was victimized by yet another screen pass—something they dialed up ad nauseam in last week’s loss.

Oh, and a screen pass to tight end Ian Thomas ended exactly how a screen pass to tight end Ian Thomas should’ve ended . . .

The Panthers hit the end zone just once in the first three quarters, only getting back during garbage time in the fourth.

Growing pains (without the growth)

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

A turnover that can be put on the rookie was his second interception of the afternoon, a toss that turned out to be an easy read for Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs. Jacobs, who turned off his initial coverage of Thomas, baited Young into a throw towards the sideline to wideout Jonathan Mingo.

So, he was there, just waiting for it . . .

While much of Young’s early struggles can be attributed to the reported overload of information, suboptimal weapons and an injured and overwhelmed offensive line—the No. 1 overall pick has displayed very minimal, if any progress to this point. He’s continued to look overwhelmed and uncomfortable—which, ironically enough, were two traits that were never attached to the former Heisman Trophy winner as a draft prospect.

To his credit, Young closed up shop with a strong effort in garbage time—finishing his day with career-highs in passing yards (247) and touchdowns (three). But, we’re still waiting for the 22-year-old to take a noticeable step forward.

Get well soon, Chandler

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The early excitement for Detroit fans and the dragging disappointment of Carolina fans were put on hold in the first quarter, when the harsh reality of football struck. Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala, following a run from his offense, landed on the field face down and remained motionless in a scary scene.

Thankfully, Zavala gave a thumbs up to the crowd while being carted away. The 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital—where he was alert and displayed movement in his extremities.

So, in another instance where the game seems so trivial, we dedicate this last takeaway by sending our hopes and good energy to Chandler for a full and speedy recovery.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire