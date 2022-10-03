Biggest takeaways from Panthers’ Week 4 loss to Cardinals

Even a “Keep Pounding Game” couldn’t keep these Carolina Panthers rolling.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Week 4’s frustrating 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Baker Mayfield probably ain't it

Well, we might be ready to call this thing already.

Carolina’s offense, once again, looked all kinds of hopeless in their newest experiment. And, for the fourth week in a row, too many balls had either one of two destinations—over an intended receiver’s head or right into the hand of a leaping defensive lineman.

Mayfield’s performance was somehow even worse than the 197-yard, two-interception performance he put out there—with overthrows, batted passes and a frightening lack of chemistry dooming the group throughout the game. Even a feeble Arizona defense, one that allowed the third-most passing yards in the league entering Sunday, couldn’t serve as the lipstick to this pig.

Now, through these four outings, Mayfield has completed just 54.7 percent of his attempts for 747 yards, four touchdowns and three picks. How much longer, at 1-3, can head coach Matt Rhule stick with a project that has shown absolutely zero signs of progress a month into this critical campaign?

Christian McCaffrey is the offense

If McCaffrey isn’t humming, then good luck. This has been the case for the better part of three seasons now, as the Panthers offense is absolutely lost if their do-it-all running back isn’t doing it all.

That showed again today, as McCaffrey was halted for just 27 rushing yards on eight attempts. Heck, even his output in the receiving game (81 yards and a touchdown) only came as a product of prevent defense and garbage time.

As a whole, the unit was at the mercy of that unimposing Cardinals defense. They not only mustered up all of 220 yards, but also lost battles in time of possession (38:35 to 21:25), first downs (20 to 11) and turnovers (three to one).

This wasn’t exactly the case last week. Although their offense still wasn’t good, their victory over the New Orleans was kept afloat by McCaffrey’s 25-carry, 108-yard rushing performance.

But seeing as though they haven’t had a competent starting quarterback since 2018, Carolina’s attack is basically just one man. This bunch continues its identity problem and needs to rely on more than just their heavily-burdened star.

Frankie Luvu remains a bright spot

At least they still have Luvu.

The fifth-year defender shined through the darkness again, registering a game-high 11 tackles and taking an interception for a 33-yard ride to the end zone. And, in some impeccable timing, he did all of that on a day where the franchise honored its most inspirational linebacker.

Overall, the outlook has turned bleak for these Panthers once again. But they have themselves a few keepers on defense—and this Uce is certainly one of them.

