Biggest takeaways from Panthers’ Week 16 win over Lions

Are these Carolina Panthers actually for real? Well, that very much seemed to be the case against a formidable Detroit Lions squad on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what we’re taking away from the huge 37-23 victory.

Sam Darnold continues to look competent

Darnold’s road to get under center has been an unlikely one here in 2022. And he may be defying even more odds in the coming weeks.

The fifth-year quarterback had his best performance of the season against what was a hot Lions defense. He completed 15 of his 22 throws for a season-high 250 yards, a touchdown and a 121.4 passer rating—the highest of his Panthers career.

Heck, he even did a little work on the ground—collecting a 13-yard run and a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But, most importantly, he went a fourth straight start without throwing an interception—something he’s done only once before.

By keeping control of the rock and taking what he’s been given through the air, Darnold is proving he’s good enough to steer offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s ship—one that may sail right into the playoffs.

We know where the bread is buttered

While Darnold has done a bang-up job, the heart and soul of this offense is in its backfield. You know that, we know that, the Panthers know that and the rest of the NFL knows that.

Detroit, in particular, received a hard lesson about it on Saturday—as Carolina ran for a franchise record 320 yards and three touchdowns. That gave way to another single-game franchise record of 570 total yards.

The historic effort was led by running back D’Onta Foreman, who amassed a career-high 165 yards and a score off 21 carries. Chuba Hubbard, the “dash” to Foreman’s “smash,” added in 125 yards of his own through just 12 attempts.

Carolina’s offense will continue to live and die on their ground-and-approach. So as long as their bruising offensive line continues to open up lanes for their rushers, the Panthers will always have a chance to control the game.

The season is likely over for Jaycee Horn

Well, this hurts.

Saturday’s triumph came at a price, as cornerback Jaycee Horn exited the contest with a wrist injury. The second-year defender came up clutching his wrist after tackling Lions wideout Josh Reynolds in the fourth quarter.

Early indications—from reports and player accounts—is that Horn has likely sustained a break. The 23-year-old was also seen in the locker room wearing a cast and sling on his right arm.

This would very likely end Horn’s tremendous 2022 campaign and force the Panthers to find some much needed help to cover for their top cover man.

