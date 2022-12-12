Biggest takeaways from Panthers’ Week 14 win over Seahawks

When’s the last time a Carolina Panthers victory felt this good?

Well, probably on Nov. 14, 2021—when they last won a road game. But that long and torturous streak has finally ended, as the Panthers came out of Lumen Field with a 20-14 upset win over the host Seattle Seahawks.

So, as Carolina took away a dub, here’s what we’re taking away from a triumphant Week 14 showing.

The identity has been found

The common theme of Matt Rhule’s Panthers was that there was no theme. Through three reclamation projects under center, two different flavors of offensive philosophies and one inconsistent defense—Carolina had no identity over the past two and a half seasons.

But it’s clear, after just seven games with interim head coach Steve Wilks, that they have finally found one. And that’s an old-school, smash-mouth style of ball—one they exhibited throughout the afternoon.

On offense, the Panthers pounded the rock with intent—racking up 46 rushing attempts and churning them into 223 yards and a pair of scores. On defense, they came up with splash plays—picking off quarterback Geno Smith on two occasions and sacking him on three.

And if John Fox and Ron Rivera are watching from afar, they’re probably blushing at the mentality Wilks has already established.

Frankie Luvu and Jaycee Horn are certified stars

That’s it, we’re calling it. As of the time of this publication on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022—Frankie Luvu and Jaycee Horn should be talked about as stars.

Luvu—who is now up to career-highs in tackles (78), tackles for loss (12) and sacks (5.0)—was all over the gridiron. He racked up four tackles (two for a loss), a pair of quarterback hits and was up in the backfield on a consistent basis.

Horn, while picking up his fourth interception of the campaign, also made this game hell for ol’ Geno. Heck, he would’ve had three picks on the day if the playing field was a few inches wider.

As the Panthers realize their identity, they’re also realizing who their pillars of the roster are. So, along with linemen Brian Burns and Derrick Brown and safety Jeremy Chinn, Luvu and Horn should be solidified on defense.

Playoff mode has been activated

While the playoffs remained a possibility for the Panthers leading up to Sunday, their chances didn’t feel nearly as real as they do now.

Thanks to a shellacking of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina is now just one game out of first place in the NFC South. Plus, their 3-1 record in the division gives them an edge and plenty of hope down the stretch—one in which they have those Bucs for a Week 17 showdown.

And as of now, the path is clear—win out and they’re in.

