Biggest takeaways from the Panthers’ 2022 schedule release

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers had their regular-season schedule revealed—four months before its official start. That, however, won’t stop us from drawing some early assumptions about the outlook of the upcoming campaign.

So, here are four takeaways from the first real look at the Panthers’ 2022 slate.

We're starting off with some spice

Bank of America Stadium will serve as some sort of sick petri dish of quarterbacks in Week 1, and it’s going to be a sight to see—for better or for worse.

Will the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson, the guy Carolina wanted all along, skirt a suspension? And if they don’t, will Baker Mayfield, a potential trade target for the Panthers, still be around to start in his place? And if he isn’t, then who?

Then what about the hosts? Does Sam Darnold maintain the No. 1 spot? Can rookie Matt Corral knock him off? Or could a veteran that isn’t even on the roster, say a Cam Newton or a Mayfield, be under center?

Well, whatever happens we could be watching at least one of the following: an awkward superstar debut, a spicy revenge game, a first career NFL start or the second return of a franchise legend.

Another 3-0 start would really help

We’re sure you all remember that hot 3-0 start the Panthers got off to last season. And although it’s easy for anyone to say, “Hey, that’d be great to do again,” that’d actually be particularly great to do again with this schedule.

After hosting Cleveland in Week 1, heading to New York (New Jersey, really) to face the Giants and going back to Charlotte for the New Orleans Saints—all fairly winnable contests—the gauntlet from hell begins.

The Panthers will then welcome the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, both playoff teams from 2021, in Weeks 4 and 5. After that, they’ll travel cross-country to face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Then, the month-long marathon ends in Week 7 with the previous Super Bowl champions—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

. . . but another Week 13 bye might not

One happening that is sure to repeat for Carolina from 2021 is their bye, which’ll come in Week 13.

That positioning wasn’t exactly optimal for them either—as a handful of key starters (Darnold, running back Christian McCaffrey, center Matt Paradis, linebacker Shaq Thompson, cornerback Jaycee Horn) went down well before their late break.

The (hopefully healthy) Panthers then embark on a final stretch of five games to cap off the season, with the final two matchups coming on the road against the Buccaneers and Saints. Those back-to-back trips will make Carolina one of seven teams to end their campaign on a pair of away contests.

The only lights come on a Thursday night

For the fourth consecutive season, the Panthers have been given one primetime showcase. And all four, sadly, are Thursday nighters.

This, however, shouldn’t come as much of a shock. After all, has this organization—which is already at a disadvantage given their relatively small market—put together a product that’s worth watching?

Carolina’s night under the lights will see them host the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. This’ll be a rehash of sorts from their 2020 Thursday Night Football meeting, where the Falcons captured a 25-17 victory.

