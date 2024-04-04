Biggest takeaways from NSU's streak breaking win

Apr. 3—Throughout the past couple of weeks, the Northeastern State softball team was going through a rough stretch with a 10-game losing streak. On Friday, May 29, the RiverHawks snapped that streak with a big walk-off win over Lincoln. Since that game, the RiverHawks are 2-2 and are playing better as of late.

Heinle's gem

After struggling and giving up 10 earned runs against Pittsburg State on Friday, March, 22, Madison Heinle has been an improved pitcher for the RiverHawks. Heinle's best start of the season came on Friday, March 29 against Lincoln Missouri, where she set up NSU's walk-off win.

Heinle allowed just four hits, no runs and four strikeouts. She went on to pitch a total of 16 innings over the weekend.

During that stretch, Heinle gave up five total runs, while striking out 12 batters. Heinle has been vital for the RiverHawks after the loss of Savanah Evans this season.

Close contests

The games against LU were hard-fought for both sides, with NSU walking off game one and then forcing extra innings in the final game of the doubleheader.

NSU grinded out game one, thanks to some smart base running. After Brynn Burchfield reached base on a single up the middle, she used a smart sprint to take second base. After getting moved over to third on another NSU base hit, Burchfield took advantage of a ball that got past the LU catcher to take the walk-off win.

In game two, the RiverHawks quickly found themselves down 6-2. Despite that, NSU battled back for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Looking to close out the game, LU quickly got the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Despite finding themselves on the brink of losing, the RiverHawks picked up a run in the seventh inning to force extra innings. The RiverHawks also showed improvements in late-game scenarios.

Coming alive for the conference

Maddie Messenger has had a strong start to her Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association season.

So far, she leads the RiverHawks with a .311 MIAA batting average. Messenger leads the RiverHawks in conference play in batting average, slugging (.400) and hits (14).

After the Tuesday, April 2 games were canceled, the RiverHawks are back in action at 1 p.m. at Missouri Western for a doubleheader.

