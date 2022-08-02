Biggest takeaways from Day 6 of Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans were back at it on Tuesday for their sixth practice of training camp, and the second in which pads were worn.

Even before the team took the field there were some fireworks, as offensive lineman Jamarco Jones apparently went after left tackle Taylor Lewan in a pre-practice spat.

Training camp fights are perfectly normal, but this one is a bit different, as it’s between two players on the same side of the ball and it occurred before practice and not as a result of something happening on the field during it.

This is definitely a situation to monitor, with Jones vying for the left guard job against Aaron Brewer, the winner of which will line up next to Lewan.

In more positive news, wide receiver Racey McMath was the biggest standout of the day, and it was a great session for the offense overall.

Now, a look at all of the biggest takeaways from Tuesday.

Absences

No sign of Bud Dupree and Elijah Molden at the start of practice. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 2, 2022

Early exits

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “Denico Autry went inside mid-practice and didn’t come back out.”

Davenport: “Ola Adeniyi beat Jalen McKenzie during a team period rep. McKenzie held him, Ola pushed him after the whistle and was sent inside.”

Daniel Munyer just limped out of a team period. #Titans Is w trainer heading in. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 2, 2022

DB Chris Williamson leaves practice early with a bit of a limp. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 2, 2022

Jamarco Jones confronted Taylor Lewan before practice

Fans are here at practice and witnessed it. Jamarco Jones worked on the side during team stretch then came back into practice. https://t.co/lAb4TaitA2 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 2, 2022

Asked Jamarco Jones about the confrontation between him and Taylor Lewan before #Titans practice Tuesday. … “All boys just playing around.” pic.twitter.com/9gIk7z2gsu — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 2, 2022

Kyle Philips ran with the ones

That didn’t take long. Kyle Philips getting slot reps with the first group. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 2, 2022

.@kylephilips17 gets open quick vs Chris Jackson on Tuesday at @Titans camp. pic.twitter.com/zdqPXe4Z0v — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 2, 2022

Racey McMath shines

Tannehill and Racey McMath connected for a deep touchdown after Kristian Fulton fell over. Tannehill goes right back to McMath on a comeback the next rep. Then several plays later, McMath scores ANOTHER TD on a post route, getting a step on Caleb Farley — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 2, 2022

Offense won the day

Offense is having their way with the defense during these team periods. Two TDs from Tannehill to Racey McMath. Plenty of completions including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Austin Hooper, Treylon Burks as well. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 2, 2022

Larrell Murchison in trouble?

Larell Murchison is clearly in the thick of a competition for a back end defensive line spot. Appeared to land in somewhat of a doghouse during off-season work and hasn’t worked up to higher level of reps yet. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 2, 2022

Big Randy a perfect 8-for-8

Randy Bullock 8-for-8 on field goals. Distances of 40, 33, 37, 43, 47, 49, 52 and 33 yards. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 2, 2022

Shakur Brown making plays

Just saw Shakur Brown race across the middle of the field to get big PBU on a deep ball from Logan Woodside. Wow. Brown has been with Titans just a couple days but has flashed. Had pick-6 yesterday in team drill. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 2, 2022

Malik Willis update

Malik Willis 7-play drive, two first-down runs, one completion, one sack with people yelled at for being on the ground around him, made field goal. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 2, 2022

#Titans have given Woodside and Willis a ton of reps for the last 20 minutes or so. Tannehill discussing/working on a side field with a couple receivers. Very valuable time for Malik Willis — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 2, 2022

Tackling drill

