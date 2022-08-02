Biggest takeaways from Day 6 of Titans training camp

Mike Moraitis
·4 min read
The Tennessee Titans were back at it on Tuesday for their sixth practice of training camp, and the second in which pads were worn.

Even before the team took the field there were some fireworks, as offensive lineman Jamarco Jones apparently went after left tackle Taylor Lewan in a pre-practice spat.

Training camp fights are perfectly normal, but this one is a bit different, as it’s between two players on the same side of the ball and it occurred before practice and not as a result of something happening on the field during it.

This is definitely a situation to monitor, with Jones vying for the left guard job against Aaron Brewer, the winner of which will line up next to Lewan.

In more positive news, wide receiver Racey McMath was the biggest standout of the day, and it was a great session for the offense overall.

Now, a look at all of the biggest takeaways from Tuesday.

Absences

Early exits

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “Denico Autry went inside mid-practice and didn’t come back out.”

Davenport: “Ola Adeniyi beat Jalen McKenzie during a team period rep. McKenzie held him, Ola pushed him after the whistle and was sent inside.”

Jamarco Jones confronted Taylor Lewan before practice

Kyle Philips ran with the ones

Racey McMath shines

Offense won the day

Larrell Murchison in trouble?

Big Randy a perfect 8-for-8

Shakur Brown making plays

Malik Willis update

Tackling drill

Check out the Titans' full training camp schedule

Full training camp schedule

1

1

