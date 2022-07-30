Biggest takeaways from Day 4 of Titans training camp

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
The Tennessee Titans were back on the practice field for their fourth session of 2022 training camp on Saturday. The team returned outside after spending yesterday indoors because of inclement weather.

Saturday’s practice was also the first to be open to fans. Tennessee will host fans once again on Friday, August 5.

On top of the three players who remain on the physically unable to perform list — tight end Tommy Hudson, kicker Caleb Shudak and linebacker Monty Rice — cornerback Elijah Molden and center Ben Jones were also absent.

It isn’t clear if Jones is dealing with an injury or if this was just a rest day, but we do know Molden is dealing with a leg issue after he came up limping during practice on Friday.

The good news is that running back Derrick Henry was practicing after leaving early the day before.

Now, a look at the rest of the important details from Saturday’s session.

Elijah Molden, Ben Jones absent

AP Photo/Don Wright

More 1-on-1s

Syndication: The Tennessean

Open-field tackling drill

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

A few dust-ups

Syndication: The Tennessean

Good sign for Robert Woods

Kyle Philips updates

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “One word for Kyle Philips’ routes: CRISP.”

Defense comes out on top

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Kick returner update

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Davenport: “Treylon Burks, Racey McMath, Brandon Lewis, Trenton Cannon, Mason Kinsey, Terry Godwin, Kyle Philips back deep for kick return.”

Wide receiver standouts

Syndication: The Tennessean

Next practice: Monday, Aug. 1

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans will have an off day on Sunday before returning to the practice field on Monday, which will be the first session with pads.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

