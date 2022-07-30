Biggest takeaways from Day 4 of Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans were back on the practice field for their fourth session of 2022 training camp on Saturday. The team returned outside after spending yesterday indoors because of inclement weather.

Saturday’s practice was also the first to be open to fans. Tennessee will host fans once again on Friday, August 5.

On top of the three players who remain on the physically unable to perform list — tight end Tommy Hudson, kicker Caleb Shudak and linebacker Monty Rice — cornerback Elijah Molden and center Ben Jones were also absent.

It isn’t clear if Jones is dealing with an injury or if this was just a rest day, but we do know Molden is dealing with a leg issue after he came up limping during practice on Friday.

The good news is that running back Derrick Henry was practicing after leaving early the day before.

Now, a look at the rest of the important details from Saturday’s session.

Elijah Molden, Ben Jones absent

AP Photo/Don Wright

Molden, who left Titans practice early Friday, not here today. Ben Jones is the other absence. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) July 30, 2022

More 1-on-1s

Syndication: The Tennessean

#Titans 1 on 1s from Day 4 pic.twitter.com/wkHoiLc1i1 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 30, 2022

Open-field tackling drill

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

A few dust-ups

Story continues

Syndication: The Tennessean

Team period just got going and Teair Tart and Nate Davis do some shoving after a run play. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 30, 2022

Jeffery Simmons and Nate Davis have a little dust up after a play. Have to be separated. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 30, 2022

Good sign for Robert Woods

Side not on Robert Woods' catch vs Caleb Farley: He jumped off his left leg to go up and get it. Good sign for the recovered knee. https://t.co/AVHX9i3ljN — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 30, 2022

Kyle Philips updates

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Kyle Philips has been showing up in one-on-ones but not so much in bigger stuff. Just made a nice play in seven-on-seven with a catch, stop, turn on the right side line from Logan Woodside. Turned up on Theo Jackson, a better quality DB than he’s been going against.#Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 30, 2022

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “One word for Kyle Philips’ routes: CRISP.”

Defense comes out on top

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Day 4 of Titans training camp (with fans) is over. Defense definitely won the day. DBs had a stronger showing in 1v1s. Offense not as sharp in 7s or team periods, including consecutive turnovers early in the practice. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 30, 2022

Botched snap without Ben Jones. Daniel Munyer sends it back in the shotgun to the right of Tannehill who fumbles. Hooker scoop and score. Dontrell Hilliard fumbles on the following play — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 30, 2022

Kick returner update

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Davenport: “Treylon Burks, Racey McMath, Brandon Lewis, Trenton Cannon, Mason Kinsey, Terry Godwin, Kyle Philips back deep for kick return.”

Wide receiver standouts

Syndication: The Tennessean

Amani Hooker singles out three offensive players that have been giving the #Titans secondary a hard time. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

WR Mason Kinsey

TE Austin Hooper Interesting group of names. — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 30, 2022

Next practice: Monday, Aug. 1

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans will have an off day on Sunday before returning to the practice field on Monday, which will be the first session with pads.

More training camp practice recaps

Syndication: The Tennessean

Biggest takeaways from Day 1

Biggest takeaways from Day 2

Biggest takeaways from Day 3

1

1

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire