Biggest takeaways from Day 3 of Titans training camp
The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field for their third session of 2022 training camp on Friday, but with rain in the forecast the team moved everything indoors.
You can check out what happened on Day 1 here, and Day 2 here. You can also check out the photos from Day 1 here, and Day 2 here.
The Titans appeared to have suffered their first injury of training camp, as cornerback Elijah Molden came up limping after falling down during a rep. We have video of the play below.
There is no update on his status right now, and chances are we won’t get one anytime soon with how the Titans keep injuries so close to the vest. Keep an eye on his practice participation in the coming days.
Running back Derrick Henry also left practice early after getting knocked down during a rep, although he appeared to be fine afterwards, so it was hopefully just a precaution.
Those are just two of the biggest takeaways from the Titans’ third practice of training camp. Here’s a look at the rest of the most notable occurrences from Friday.
Derrick Henry exited early
Derrick Henry looked like Derrick Henry once he hit the second level with that acceleration. I’ll say that … He got knocked over on run play in the last team period, but he appeared to be fine afterward . Didn’t get back out there, though. #Titans
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Elijah Molden suffered apparent leg injury
#Titans injury note to monitor: Elijah Molden early in practice stumbled on the turf. He then left the open portion of practice pic.twitter.com/s1aNrm9800
— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 29, 2022
The start of 1-on-1s
Turron Davenport, ESPN: “[Treylon] Burks, Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey stood out. Reggie Roberson too.”
Day 3 of Titans training camp over. No notable absences. Activity level picked up after half-speed practice Thursday. Had 1v1s for the first time. Robert Woods and Caleb Farley didn’t participate in them.
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Kyle Philips. #Titans pic.twitter.com/LHYDxKPPUl
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 29, 2022
Treylon Burks with the win against Roger McCreary. #Titans pic.twitter.com/YVeXtfPuCE
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Treylon Burks makes a catch, loses a shoe. #Titans pic.twitter.com/ei8W8uQGcj
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 29, 2022
.@TreylonBurks vs Roger McCreary (@Rogerjamez) in Friday’s @Titans practice. pic.twitter.com/3siLXoXtkA
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 29, 2022
Dez Fitzpatrick vs Chris Jackson. pic.twitter.com/CHow0DCus8
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 29, 2022
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with a clean out route against Amani Hooker in 1v1s. #Titans pic.twitter.com/tFWrXUSSEc
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
.@D_Hilliard26 with a juggling catch in Friday’s @Titans practice. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ulSkacmCnF
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 29, 2022
Racey McMath with a pretty TD catch #Titans pic.twitter.com/ODAZmA0RBP
— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 29, 2022
Up-and-down practice for Malik Willis
Another practice for #Titans QB Malik Willis with awesome flashes, but wild inconsistencies.
One throw would be on the money, and the next into the ground.
— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 29, 2022
In 7s, Malik Willis threw a low ball that hit a WR in the legs but rebounded the next play completing a short pass for a first down. In team period, threw a DIME down the sideline to Brandon Lewis that was incomplete. Tight coverage. #Titans
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Rookie QB Malik Willis getting extra work throwing to his left after #Titans practice. A few receivers have stuck around to catch from him pic.twitter.com/MdtQIPFoAQ
— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 29, 2022
Extra work for Ryan Tannehill, TEs
Staying on the field working together after #Titans practice:
QB Ryan Tannehill
TE Austin Hooper
TE Chig Okonkwo
and TE Coach Luke Steckel
— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 29, 2022
Chig continues to shine
Takeaway from today’s #Titans practice:
Chig Okonkwo is good.
— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 29, 2022
Fourth-round rookie TE Chig Okonkwo continues to impress me with his hands. I haven’t seen him drop a pass since he joined the Titans in the spring. In 11s today, he made a contested grab on a slant with Amani Hooker in coverage.
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Specialists update
Randy Bullock went 8-for-9 on FGs. Wide right from 53 yards. #Titans
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Mike Vrabel said Ryan Stonehouse is here to compete with Brett Kern at punter. Said Caleb Shudak, once healthy, will provide competition for Randy bullock.
— Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) July 29, 2022
Another good day for Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks looked good, especially in 7s, where he three catches, including one where he beat a DB on an over route for a touchdown. #Titans
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Punt returner update
Davenport: “Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey, [Treylon] Burks, Amani Hooker, Terry Godwin fielded punts.
Notable defensive plays
In 7s, Caleb Farley and Kristian Fulton had one PBU apiece. #Titans
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
In an early team period, saw UDFA DT Haskell Garrett blow up one run play to the right. UDFA RB Julius Chestnut had nowhere to go. #Titans
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
In 11s, CB Greg Mabin had a beautiful PBU across the middle of the field. Backup QB Logan Woodside was targeting Cody Hollister. #Titans
— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 29, 2022
Next practice: Saturday, July 30 (open to fans)
Check out the full training camp schedule.
