Biggest takeaways from Day 12 of Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans were back at it on Sunday for their 12th practice of training camp, which was also the second-to-last session before the team makes its first cuts of the offseason.

On Tuesday, Tennessee will trim its roster down from 90 to 85. From there, each of the two Tuesdays that follow will feature more cuts, with rosters trimmed from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23, and then from 80 to 53 on Aug. 30.

It was a light practice for the Titans on Sunday, as the team went half speed during the session. As a result, there wasn’t much to glean from it.

After practice, Titans center Ben Jones had a little fun with head coach Mike Vrabel, who was celebrating his 47th birthday. Jones decided to play a prank on Vrabel by dumping baby powder on his head while he was signing autographs for fans.

Ben Jones with the bday prank 🤣 @CoachVrabel50 pic.twitter.com/Yyor7OZeci — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 14, 2022

Now, a look at the biggest takeaways from the Titans’ 12th practice of training camp.

Back in action

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online: “Cornerback Roger McCreary, cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Amani Hooker, linebacker Dylan Cole and outside linebacker Harold Landry were all back on the practice field.”

Absences

Wyatt: “Defensive back Chris Jackson, defensive back Theo Jackson and defensive lineman Denico Autry were not spotted at practice.”

A light practice

#Titans have been light today. Team stuff has been jog-through pace. Second individual position period starting now. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 14, 2022

Wyatt: “It was jog-through speed practice on Sunday, so not a lot of highlight-reel videos or plays coming out of this one.”

Kick returners

Mason Kinsey, Kyle Philips, Trenton Cannon, Terry Godwin, Reggie Roberson are taking reps at kick return. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 14, 2022

Punt returners

Wyatt: “Treylon Burks, Racey McMath, A.J. Moore Jr., Greg Mabin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, McCreary, Cannon, Fitzpatrick and Roberson all fielded punts in a separate drill.”

NPF out of the yellow jersey

Wyatt: “Offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, decked out in a yellow non-contact jersey on Saturday, was out of the yellow jersey on Sunday.”

Vrabes gets the better of Shakur Brown

Wyatt: “During practice, Vrabel was also in the middle of a pretty comical moment as defensive backs went through individual drills. This scene also involved defensive back Shakur Brown, who collided with Vrabel after making a catch. Brown, as he turned upfield, fell to the ground after the collision and he immediately said it felt like he’d run ‘into a brick wall.’ Several veterans watching from just inside came outside laughing.”

A funny moment in practice today — @shackspeare29 ran into @Titans HC Mike Vrabel (on his birthday) during individual drills and went to the ground. “It was like running into a brick wall.” 🧱 pic.twitter.com/KXp7110R8M — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 14, 2022

Ryan Tannehill with a good (and easy) day

Wyatt: “Once again, most of this practice was at a jog-through pace, so highlights were limited. I kept track of quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s throws in the team periods, but I’m not going to include them in the total training camp tally because most of these attempts were barely contested. Here it goes for today nonetheless: Tannehill completed 29-of-30 passes on the day, including 28 straight, until a sideline throw to Dez Fitzpatrick sailed wide and went out of bounds.”

Treylon Burks was busy

Wyatt: “Receiver Treylon Burks was the recipient of a whole lot of passes in the jog-through.”

Next practice: Monday, Aug. 15 (9:30 a.m. CT)

Full training camp schedule

