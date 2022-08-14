Biggest takeaways from Day 11 of Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field on Saturday for their 11th practice of training camp, and the first since their preseason-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Things are about to pick up this week, as the Titans will trim their roster down from 90 to 85 on Tuesday. After that, Tennessee will have a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the pair meets on Saturday night in preseason Week 2.

The Titans got both good and bad news on the injury front, as cornerback Elijah Molden returned to practice, but there were also a handful of notable Titans who did not take part in the session.

Ahead of practice, the Titans announced the signings of cornerback Deante Burton and tight end David Wells, both of whom made their practice debuts on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the takeaways from Saturday’s session.

Absences

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online: “Cornerback Roger McCreary, cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive back Chris Jackson, safety Amani Hooker, linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Denico Autry did not practice.”

Elijah Molden, two others return

Davenport: “Elijah Molden returned but no 7v7 or team period… Reggie Roberson, Tommy Hudson practiced.”

Treylon Burks shaken up after strong practice

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online: “Rookie receiver Treylon Burks, who didn’t have a catch on Thursday, was active in Saturday’s session. Burks caught a touchdown pass from Tannehill in a red zone period, and he also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Woodside in another period.”

Practice just ended. Didn’t see a trainer go over to Burks, so he may fine. https://t.co/b8AOONwiAh — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 13, 2022

Treylon Burks on limping after one of the last team reps: “I’m good.” — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 13, 2022

No contact for NPF, Dontrell Hilliard cleared

Davenport: “Nicholas Petit-Frere had the yellow jersey.”

Wyatt: “Running back Dontrell Hilliard, decked out in a yellow non-contact jersey last week, ditched the yellow jersey and was a full-go.”

Ryan Tannehill was sharp, continues to trust Kyle Philips

Davenport: “Good day for Ryan Tannehill. Went 5/5 all TDs during a stretch in low red zone 7v7… Tannehill trusts Kyle Philips. Ball on 25, 1:30 to go needing a FG, Tannehill went to Philips 5 of 8 times, 3 [completions].”

Offense came out on fire in low red zone 7s. Four straight TDs for Ryan Tannehill. Hit Dontrell Hilliard in the flat, Austin Hooper across the middle, Hilliard in the flat again and Burks on a quick throw. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 13, 2022

Rashad Weaver shines

Davenport: “Rashad Weaver could be an impact player. Titans love his length and versatility. Weaver had a couple of good rushes vs. Taylor Lewan in pass rush period and smoked Dillon Radunz for a TFL on Hassan Haskins during team period.”

Kyle Philips "dominated"

Fifth-round rookie Kyle Philips dominated a 2v2 red zone drill. 3 reps, 3 TDs. That ability to create separation in limited space was apparent. He’s a very precise route runner, as we’ve all come to learn. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 13, 2022

Wyatt: “Receiver Kyle Philips had a busy day, catching a number of passes in a hurry-up drive late in the session. He also got open in a hurry and made a number of catches in a 2-on-2 drill near the goal line.”

Dez Fitzpatrick had a good day

Wyatt: “It was a good day for receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, something Titans head coach Mike Vrabel noted after the session. Fitzpatrick finished off a two-minute drive with a catch, which he turned into a 38-yard touchdown. Fitzpatrick also caught a touchdown pass from Woodside in another drill.”

Backup QB update

Wyatt: “Woodside threw a pick on Saturday — his second one in camp. Cornerback Tre Swilling got him in a 7-on-7 period during what was a good day for the Georgia Tech product. Vrabel said Woodside has been mostly good in camp, but noted he needs to make good decisions after throwing two picks on Thursday night.”

Wyatt: “Quarterback Malik Willis did some good things on Saturday. He threw a pair of touchdown tosses to Mason Kinsey in a 7-on-7 period, and he also threw a dart to Burks in a two-minute period. Willis also threw high on one pass in the red zone, and the football bounced off the crossbar.”

Greg Mabin, A.J. Moore shine

Wyatt: “Cornerback Greg Mabin might’ve had his best day in camp, as he broke up a number of passes throughout the session.”

Wyatt: “Defensive back A.J. Moore Jr. was around the football all day. Moore and linebacker Zach Cunningham had nice pass break-ups in one period at the goal line.

Racey McMath struggles to finish

Wyatt: “Racey McMath also had an active day, as he was the target on multiple balls downfield. McMath wasn’t able to secure the catch on several of those plays, however, as the ball was knocked away by defenders. McMath’s effort was good, but he didn’t finish.”

Davenport: “Racey McMath had the ball knocked out of his hands three times. Just a matter of securing through the tuck. Still made deep a catch.”

Next practice: Sunday, Aug. 14 (9:30 a.m. CT)

Full training camp schedule

