Biggest takeaways from Cowboys win over Eagles 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the biggest takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys win over the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 16.
As Monday begins, the Raiders are technically still alive in the postseason race, despite being 6-9 following Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers. That could — and probably will — change by the end of the day, as Las Vegas will be eliminated if the Chargers defeat the Colts on Monday night. But the Raiders [more]
Peter King dives into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including the best games from the holiday weekend.
The Vikings played well on Saturday and the PFF grades reflected as such
Yes, the Commanders allowed 37 points, but the defense wasn't nearly as bad as you think. Turnovers and short fields plagued them all game.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The New York Giants have a clear path to the playoffs and several not-so-clear paths to the playoffs. Here's how they can clinch in Week 17.
The Patriots somehow control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race after the Dolphins' late collapse against the Packers on Christmas Day.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC playoff standings.
Russell Wilson in Denver is one of the worst fails in NFL history.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
Key contributors during OSU volleyball's Elite 8 season, Mac Podraza, Kylie Murr, Gabby Gonzales, Jenaisya Moore, and Adria Powell are transferring.
After just one year on campus, former four-star quarterback and Indiana native, Brady Allen, has entered the Transfer