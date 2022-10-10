Biggest takeaways from Cowboys win over Rams 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the biggest takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys win over the Los Angeles Rams from Week 5.
The Panthers, through five weeks of the 2022 season, are the NFL's only team to have each of their five starting offensive linemen play in every snap.
Matt Rhule entered the Carolina Panthers' clash against the 49ers on Sunday riding the proverbial coaching hot seat, and a date with the 49ers' defense didn't help.
The Big 12 has become an intriguing race with six teams that could vie for a spot in Arlington. Who made the cut in CFN's latest Top 25 of their 1-131 re-rank?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four picks in five games for the Panthers (1-4), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule. Mayfield's ankle got rolled up on late in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half, leading the Panthers to a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.
A quick recap of Week 5 games in the division, and who each team plays in Week 6.
The Rams lost to the Cowboys 22-10 in Week 6 and here are our 6 takeaways from the game.
The Rams were dominated at home by the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Matthew Stafford absorbed a nonstop pounding and turned the ball over three times.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way how seriously some referees take protecting quarterbacks when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in a game on a play that didn't seem to warrant a flag.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
Here's the video of Bill Belichick and Kendrick Bourne's sideline argument
The analytics leaned go. Meanwhile Staley and Allen appear to have some differences to work out.
Kenneth Walker, Randall Cobb, and Taysom Hill are all potential additions to your roster as the NFL season heads into its first bye weeks.