Biggest takeaways from Cowboys win over Rams 'GMFB'

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four picks in five games for the Panthers (1-4), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule. Mayfield's ankle got rolled up on late in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half, leading the Panthers to a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.