Biggest takeaways from Bucs-Dolphins joint practice 'NFL Total Access'
For Bucs' players, the joint practice is a welcome break from lining up against the same teammates over and over again.
On a brand new episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry breaks down some of the positive signs coming from recent Patriots practices.
The turf at Soldier Field is not in good condition ahead of the #Chiefs' preseason opener against the #Bears.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick points out seven young players to watch in the first week of the 2022 NFL preseason.
After retiring for a little over a month, Tom Brady is back for yet another season and expectations are high.
Here's what I saw, heard and observed during the final Lions training camp session before the preseason opener
Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams will be the first player to wear No. 9 in Detroit since Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams. Williams, a first-round draft pick who hasn’t been practicing because of an injury and therefore hasn’t needed to pick a jersey number, revealed on Instagram that he will wear No. 9. [more]
Busch suffered an apparent concussion in qualifying at Pocono in July.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
Could Smith's trade demand find him landing in the AFC North?
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now. If implemented before Friday night, [more]
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Greg Jennings wonders if Mac Jones can overcome what Tom Brady overcame.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
Who is the bets option to start for the Steelers this season?
Tuesday saw flying fists, a revelation that some in Dallas weren't sold on Tyler Smith, and what Micah wants from new teammate Anthony Barr. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Dexter Williams is returning in Green Bay in "phenomenal shape."
The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in an NFL preseason game Friday night. Here is how you can watch the action
The 49ers went through their final full practice before the preseason opener on Friday and Trey Lance showed off a few different types of passes.