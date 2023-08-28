Biggest takeaway from Texans-Saints Week 3 preseason game? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" share their biggest takeaway from the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints Week 3 preseason game.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
C.J. Stroud will get his first NFL start in Week 1 at Baltimore.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
C.J. Stroud bounced back pretty well from a rough start.
Rookie Kendre Miller is set to undergo further testing in the coming days to determine how severe his knee sprain is.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Viktor Hovland continued his scorching run through golf with a sterling victory at East Lake.
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.