Biggest takeaway from Jets win over Packers? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discuss their biggest takeaway from the New York Jets win over Green Bay Packers from Week 6.
The Jets made the Packers sink instead of swim
The Green Bay Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets on Sunday in a Week 6 game at Lambeau Field.
Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings as the Yankees fought off elimination vs. the Guardians and forced a winner-take-all Game 5 back in New York.
The Brooklyn Nets have officially picked up the team option on young talents Day'Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Both Auburn and Alabama fell nearly 10 spots in the weekly re-rank after losses.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
Big changes come to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after four teams ranked in the top 10 lost, including No. 1 Alabama.
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
The New York Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, in Week 6 and here's some of what we learned from that win.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
What led to DeVante Parker's heated sideline argument with Troy Brown? Our Phil Perry shared what he heard about the player-coach disagreement early in Patriots-Browns.
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
Where are the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers in Paul Finebaum's college football rankings?