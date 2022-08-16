Biggest takeaway from Aidan Hutchinson's debut 'NFL Total Access'
Biggest takeaway from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's debut 'NFL Total Access' This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Biggest takeaway from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's debut 'NFL Total Access' This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Lions right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai left practice Monday after only a handful of snaps for an unknown reason, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports. Head coach Dan Campbell didn’t speak with reporters after practice. The Lions leave for Indianapolis on Tuesday as they will hold joint practices with the Colts beginning Wednesday. The Lions figure to [more]
Carl Nassib has finally found a new team, returning to Buccaneers with whom he spent two seasons in 2018-19
Former Michigan State football star Darqueze Dennard is looking for a new home in the NFL
Eagles fans are happy to see the second-round draft bust on literally any other team.
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in an awkward position at 49ers training camp.
UDFA WR Ty Fryfogle was among the Cowboys' Monday cuts with an injury designation; he could revert to IR if he goes unclaimed. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
A deep dive into possible landing spots and trade packages involving Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor.
Garrett Wilson says there's "definitely a difference" between catching passes from Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. He explained how.
None of the moves are a surprise as the team works to get to the 85-man limit by Tuesday afternoon
The 49ers reached the roster maximum of 85 players with the following roster moves.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
Appeals officer Peter Harvey continues to delay his decision in the Deshaun Watson case, apparently not because he’s undecided or procrastinating. Harvey is believed to be waiting to see whether the league and Watson can work out a deal. The possibility of settlement remains viable, we’re told. Currently, it could go either way. As such [more]
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's 'more and more unlikely' Alvin Kamara will be suspended in 2022, with his latest court date delayed until after the season starts:
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets' second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined.
Takeaways and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for defensive back Ugo Amadi
The 2022 AP preseason top 25 college football poll was released. Here are the 5 things that matter with the overrated and underrated teams.