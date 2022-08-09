Biggest surprises from USA TODAY’s preseason Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released ahead of the 2022 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs, fresh off of their first national championship in 41 years, will start the season at No. 3 in the nation as they look to repeat.

As always, there were some surprises in the first edition of the poll this season and we outlined some of the biggest ones below.

Let us know what we missed. You can also view the full top-25 here.

Texas received a first place vote?

Does this mean the Longhorns are back? Despite checking in at No. 18 in the rankings, Texas received one first place vote.

The only other schools to receive a first place vote were Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

The SEC had the most schools, but it should have had more

The SEC leads the way with six schools in the top-25: Alabama, 1; Georgia, 3; Texas A&M, 7; Kentucky, 21; Arkansas, 23; Ole Miss, 24.

But where are Tennessee and LSU? Both, in my opinion, are more deserving than some of the other schools inside the top-25. You could even make the case for Auburn, but I actually like that the Tigers were left out because we all know they’re going 5-7.

Texas A&M at No. 7 is too high

A&M should be good this year and I expect the Aggies to finish second in the SEC West, but they don’t even know who is starting at quarterback this season.

A lot of preseason hype is coming their way and I think that’s likely thanks to their recruiting class, but those new guys still need to play a game.

Utah is better than No. 8

Utah is better than both Texas A&M (No. 7) and Notre Dame (No. 5). People think poorly of the Pac-12, and that made Utah a victim of being underrated in this top-25. Quarterback Cameron Rising and running back Tavion Thomas are two of the best at their position in America.

Where is Iowa? Penn State?

Iowa made it to the Big Ten Championship Game last year where it was destroyed by Michigan. But it made it there behind a great defense. The Hawkeyes received 248 votes, meaning they were the first ones out.

Penn State was the second one out with 246 points. It lost five regular season games last season, but all were within nine points. This one’s a little more understandable though seeing as how the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back bad seasons.

