Biggest surprises from Colts’ 2023 season

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a vital offseason that can help further the development of a young roster, but there were plenty of surprises that hit the organization in 2023.

From the turnaround of the offensive line under Tony Sparano to the release of Shaquille Leonard, here are the biggest surprises from the 2023 season for the Colts.

Anthony Richardson's poise

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

It was evident before the season that Richardson was well put together from a mental toughness standpoint, but it was extremely encouraging to see that he wasn’t at all phased by the jump to the NFL. That’s not to say his game was without faults, but few players with his lack of starting experience would appear so poised. Who knows what kind of season Richardson would’ve had if it weren’t cut short due to injury, but any failures likely wouldn’t have come due to him being overwhelmed.

Shane Steichen's leadership

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Steichen came to the Colts with rave reviews of leadership and his ability to command a locker room. But given the crucial injuries that hit the team along with the outside distractions, it was still very impressive to see how well Steichen seemed to handle it all as a first-year head coach. One of the biggest objectives a first-year or new head coach has is getting the locker room to buy in as quickly as possible. Steichen did that and more while nearly leading the Colts to a playoff spot with a backup quarterback.

Rodney Thomas' step back

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Not all the surprises were beneficial for the Colts. One of the negative surprises revolves around the second-year safety in Thomas. Despite being a pleasant surprise during his rookie season, Thomas took a major step back in his development. The Yale product allowed 21.2 yards per reception and a 92.3 passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. He eventually was benched in favor of Nick Cross during the final two weeks of the season. He enters a crucial Year 3 looking to bounce back.

Tony Sparano and the offensive line

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the biggest surprise of the Colts’ season was the turnaround of the offensive line. In the first year under new offensive line coach Tony Sparano, we saw several positive developments. Center Ryan Kelly bounced back in a major way closer to his Pro Bowl form. Second-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann looks like a potential cornerstone for the future. Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith were their typical dominant selves while right guard Will Fries was a solid option in his first full season as a starter.

The Shaquille Leonard release

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Though it likely had to be done, the end of Leonard’s tenure with the Colts is still a surprise when looking back at the season. In what was such a promising start to his career on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory, Leonard simply didn’t look like himself after coming back from major surgery. His leadership and standing in the locker room were never in question, but it’s still a surprise that his tenure with the Colts ended so quickly after the dominant start to his career.

