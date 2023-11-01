Biggest storylines for South Carolina men's basketball, Meechie Johnson for 2023-24

COLUMBIA — South Carolina men's basketball started the Lamont Paris era with a chaotic season in 2022-23, and the Gamecocks aim for more consistency in Year 2.

Paris was hired to replace longtime coach Frank Martin after five seasons at Chattanooga and led South Carolina to an 11-21 record in his first year. The team pulled off a buzzer-beater upset of Clemson and toppled blue-blood Kentucky at Rupp Arena. It also went just 4-14 in the SEC and split series with Ole Miss and Georgia who finished below them in the conference.

From assessing key transfer portal adds to Meechie Johnson's rising star, here are the biggest storylines for the Gamecocks in 2023-24:

Preseason expectations leave nowhere to go but up

South Carolina was voted the preseason last-place finisher in the SEC for the second straight season, and the Gamecocks did not land any players on the preseason all-conference teams. However, Paris isn't concerned about the outside perspectives, pointing out that the team overachieved to finish No. 12 in the SEC.

The Gamecocks have a light non-conference schedule with only three Power Five opponents — Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Clemson — that could give them a solid floor before entering a stacked SEC slate. There's also some other contenders for last place: LSU finished 14th and doesn't look much better this season, and Ole Miss is grappling with heavy turnover after finishing 13th and bringing in new coach Chris Beard.

How losing GG Jackson impacts Gamecocks

Five-star forward GG Jackson, now an NBA rookie with the Memphis Grizzlies, was the highest-rated prospect South Carolina had ever signed when he reclassified into the Class of 2022 and flipped his commitment from North Carolina. However, Jackson was somewhat underwhelming in his lone season with the Gamecocks averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds shooting 38% from the field.

While losing Jackson's skillset will hurt, his ego also had an impact on the Gamecocks at times last season. He was benched from the starting lineup for three straight games because of an Instagram live rant after a loss at Arkansas, and he drew criticism for negative body language throughout SEC play. Without any big names on this season's roster, it wouldn't be a surprise to see team chemistry improve.

Meechie Johnson has All-SEC potential

Despite Jackson's elite billing, Johnson was the heart of South Carolina last season. The Ohio State transfer, a former four-star point guard, led the team in assists averaging 3.6 per game, plus 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. While his accuracy on 3-pointers left something to be desired at 33%, he made 44 more (214) than the next highest-volume shooter.

Johnson's speed and shooting range make him the biggest threat in South Carolina's backcourt, and a year of experience in the Gamecocks' system should help improve his decision-making. He also has more competent options as a passer compared to last season, and the point guard has the talent to put together an All-SEC campaign if he can elevate the Gamecocks from the bottom of the conference.

Jan 31, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) drives around Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dashawn Davis (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Which transfer portal additions will have instant impact?

Paris had a successful offseason in the transfer portal, headlined by former Wofford star BJ Mack. The 6-8 center was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection in 2022-23, and he led the Terriers with 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds shooting 49% from the field and 34% from 3-point range. Neither of South Carolina's returning centers, Josh Gray and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, were particularly impressive last season, so Mack should be an immediate upgrade to the starting lineup.

Vanderbilt transfer Myles Stute also has the potential to become a star for the Gamecocks. He was a two-year starter for the Commodores and averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2022-23, but he had his career-best season in 2021-22 shooting 43% from 3-point range and averaging 8.5 points per game. The Gamecocks lost top 3-point shooter Chico Carter to DePaul in the transfer portal, so Stute fills an immediate need on the perimeter.

