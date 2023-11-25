Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Titans in Week 12

The Carolina Panthers were on top of the football world the last time they made a regular-season trip to Nashville. But, uh, that’s not quite the case now—a long and grueling eight years later. (In fact, it’s quite the opposite.)

Anyway, let’s take a look at the biggest storylines for the Week 12 matchup between the 1-9 Panthers and the 3-7 Tennessee Titans.

No. 1 vs. No. 33

Despite being one of the four attractions on Carolina’s Great Quarterback Tour of 2023, University of Kentucky’s Will Levis was always looked at as the odd man out during the draft process. Heck, he ultimately ended up being that guy, as he was the only one of the bunch—which also included Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson—to fall out of the first round.

But, through his first four career games, Tennessee is probably happy that he did. While still a tad on the raw side, Levis has staved off the early concerns about his readiness as a pro passer—as he’s thrown for a respectable 214.3 yards per game with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The numbers, however, haven’t been as clean for the fella who was picked 32 spots ahead of him. Young, in his nine starts, has averaged 187.0 passing yards with nine scores and eight picks.

So, can Young and head coach Frank Reich finally push their struggling offense forward and avoid another plate of crow? Well, when it comes to beating rookie quarterbacks they passed on, at least the Panthers are already one-for-one.

What's the plan?

If the offense takes a step forward, it’ll have to be without one of its best players and leaders in right guard Austin Corbett. Corbett, who missed the first six games while recovering from a torn ACL, injured his MCL in the same knee last Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season.

As for their plan to replace him, Reich has told reporters that he and his staff have a plan. But when asked to reveal said plan, Reich refused—twice.

Carolina currently has four other interior linemen on their active roster—rookie Chandler Zavala, who has been starting at left guard, Cade Mays, Brett Toth and Nash Jensen. They may also elevate at least one of J.D. DiRenzo or Justin McCray, who was brought back this week, from the practice squad.

Whoever steps up will really have to step up, as their rookie quarterback has absorbed far too much damage this season. Prior to the Thursday and Friday games, Young had faced the fourth-most pressures (149) and had taken the third-most sacks (36) in the league.

Searching every corner

The Panthers will likely be without starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson, both of whom have been ruled as doubtful for Sunday. They can’t even have one of their key backups either—as Dicaprio Bootle, who played well in back-to-back starts over the past two weeks, was placed on injured reserve this past Wednesday.

So, as they’ve done all season, the Panthers will have to dig deep into their bag at the cornerback position.

Luckily, veteran Donte Jackson has been playing his best ball of the campaign lately. Plus, Troy Hill thrived in the Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, earning one of Carolina’s highest single-game defensive grades from Pro Football Focus this season.

We should also see more of D’Shawn Jamison and David Long Jr., who got his first eight defensive snaps for the Panthers last Sunday.

