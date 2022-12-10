Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 14

After seeing one another eight times over a nine-year stretch that began in 2012, the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks will face off for the first time in three seasons on Sunday.

And although this matchup isn’t what it used to be, there are still a number of intriguing storylines to keep note of for this Week 14 contest. Let’s run through it.

Greener pastures?

This game will be quarterbacked by a pair of New York Jets castoffs—a second-rounder from 2013 and a third overall selection from 2018. Let’s start with the former.

Geno Smith is having one heck of a 2022, as he’s passed for 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions while recording a league-high 72.7 completion percentage. The ninth-year veteran has seemingly helped unlock what had been a consistently dull offense, which now ranks fifth in points per game (26.5) and ninth in total yards per game (360.9).

On the other sideline is Darnold, who’s hoping to muster up even a microcosm of Smith’s emergence. If the former first-rounder wants to save his career, he may have to finish up the rest of his campaign like he started it—with a largely sharp performance in a winning effort.

So, can Darnold stay under control, keep the mistakes to a minimum and give the Panthers another fair crack at a dub? And can the defense do the same in stopping Smith’s sizzling season?

Playoffs?

This is an odd thing to say about a 4-8 team, but the Panthers will be playing meaningful football here in December.

As they start the final five-game stretch, Carolina sits just two games behind first place in the NFC South. They also carry an impressive 3-1 record within the division, which could come in handy if a tiebreaker is eventually needed.

But to even get there, they have to win—one day at a time. And that starts in Seattle on Sunday.

Iron Panther

We’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight history—something JJ Jansen is about to capture this weekend.

The longtime long snapper is set to play in his 222nd game for Carolina, which will break a franchise record previously held by kicker John Kasay. Although long snappers go long overlooked, Jansen’s longevity and leadership within the organization deserves recognition.

So, here’s an early congrats to you, JJ!

