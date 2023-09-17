Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2

Dun-dun-dun!

The Carolina Panthers kick off their 2023 slate at Bank of America Stadium with a Monday nighter against the visiting New Orleans Saints. So, what should we lock into during the national showcase?

Here are the top storylines of the primetime NFC South clash:

Bryce at the Bank

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 marks the home debut (at least the regular-season one, anyway) of quarterback Bryce Young. So, can the No. 1 overall pick shine under the Monday night spotlight?

If so, he’ll have to bounce back from a rough away debut. Young, who described his first NFL start as “not good,” completed 20 of his 38 for 146 yards, a touchdown and two ill-advised (and very similar) interceptions in last Sunday’s 24-10 loss.

Hopefully for Young, that otherworldly preparation offensive coordinator Thomas Brown spoke about this past week shines through.

Chark Week?

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Part of Young’s struggles, especially the picks, can be blamed on the lack of a downfield threat. Carolina’s receivers struggled to gain separation throughout the afternoon, allowing the Atlanta defense to keep the lid on and cheat into the intermediate parts of the field.

Not that your offense should be relying on DJ Chark to open itself up, but his presence—which they were missing last week—should certainly help. The former Pro Bowl wideout and the rookie passer built up quite the long-distance chemistry during the summer—something that, again, was also missing in Week 1.

If Chark is a go, and it’s looking like he will be, the Panthers should have a much better shot at cracking a formidable New Orleans defense that boasts stars on all three levels.

Yesterday's price is not today's price

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A contract extension between the Panthers and outside linebacker Brian Burns doesn’t seem particularly near. On Saturday, the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher told reporters that talks are currently “on hold” and that he’s only focused on giving his teammates and coaches 1000 percent during the season.

So, if his season opener is a sign of things to come, then the price is going to start running up.

Burns was all over the field in Atlanta—recordings seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. And he may have another golden opportunity on Monday if he’s lined up in front of left tackle Trevor Penning, who allowed six pressures and a pair of takedowns in Week 1.

The longer that contract goes unsigned and the more Burns produces, the higher that magic number is going to be—and rightfully so.

[lawrence-related id=681207,681254,681236]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire