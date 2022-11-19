Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11

Sunday’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens is all about the quarterbacks—including one that isn’t guaranteed to actually hit the field.

Let’s cover those headliners in Week 11’s top storylines.

Master Mystifier

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb referred to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as “Houdini in a helmet.” But, hopefully for Carolina, he’ll have a few tricks up his sleeve to stop the former Most Valuable Player.

Jackson, obviously, poses a number of problems for any defense—let alone the spotty one the Panthers have fielded. Of No. 8’s many talents, his prolific rushing ability will be of particular concern—especially given what the Cincinnati Bengals did to these cats just two weeks ago.

Can Holcomb and the Panthers contain Jackson? Will linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu be able to control the field when he has the ball in his hands?

Because if they cannot, this game may be over as soon as that one in Week 9 was.

Back to Baker

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The healthiest ankle in the Panthers’ quarterback room belongs to Baker Mayfield, who will get his sixth start of the season in Week 11. So, how will he fare in place of PJ Walker?

Well, if you look back on the history versus his former AFC North rival, he wasn’t all that bad. Over eight starts against Baltimore, Mayfield passed for 2,221 yards (277.6 per game), 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Browns to a 3-5 mark.

But, history is history—and both Mayfield and the Ravens are different here in 2022. As for the former of the two, his last bit of action was a pretty positive one—as he completed 14 of his 20 attempts for 155 yards and a pair of scores in his second-half relief appearance in Cincinnati.

If he can keep that play up, the Panthers should be able to stick around throughout the afternoon. If not . . .

Did somebody say Sam Darnold?

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Story continues

According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, Darnold will be getting some in-game reps at some point in 2022. Could that be on Sunday?

It’s possible. With Walker out, the 2018 third overall pick will be the backup for the 2018 first overall pick. So if things get out of hand (and if Mayfield picks up too many offensive snaps and happens to mess with the trade compensation formula), we may be seeing the first of Sam this season.

[listicle id=662495]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire