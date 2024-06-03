What are the biggest storylines heading into the 2024 NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics?

What are the biggest storylines heading into the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks for the Boston Celtics? The Jayson Tatum vs. Luka Doncic apex predator face-off (similar to — but hopefully inverted — duel between Luka and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards in the Western Conference finals)?

Could it be former Celtics floor general Kyrie Irving potentially returning to TD Garden to face his former team, or Kristaps Porzingis doing the same with the Mavs? That the Celtics’ haven’t been truly tested until they face a Western Conference team in the postseason, given the gulf between the two NBA conferences?

There are so many spicy narratives heading into the final stage of the Celtics’ title run. And the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a deep dive into them with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire