Biggest storyline for Vikings in every game against 2022 NFC opponents

When it comes to playoff positioning, it doesn’t get much more important than winning games within the conference. While conference games are the fourth tiebreaker, those against divisional foes and common opponents are the two directly ahead of it—both of which are centric upon conference foes.

These games are the opponents you see more often and rivalries start to develop. The Vikings are facing the Cowboys for the third-consecutive season, for one.

This is the second of a three-part series, where I dive into the main storylines of the Vikings opponents for the 2022 season. The first edition focused on the AFC opponents while the second is focused on the NFC. The Vikings play the NFC East and the second place teams in the NFC South and West.

Can the Vikings' new look run defense stop the Eagles high-powered rushing attack?

It’s no secret that the Vikings struggled last season in rush defense. They were 26th in rush defense and 30th in total defense. This year, the unit is most unchanged at the top. Everson Griffen was replaced by Za’Darius Smith and Anthony Barr by Jordan Hicks.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ rush offense was the best in the league last year, averaging 10.3 yards per game more than the second-place team.

Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles present a number of options on the ground with a varied rushing attack. The key to stopping them is to lessen the impact of play-action. Hurts struggles getting past his first read and has not shown any form of success as a traditional drop-back passer. Stopping the running game is the key to winning on Monday Night Football.

Could this be a must-win game for the Vikings?

Week four could be the most important game on the schedule for the Vikings. After a two-game gauntlet against the Green Bay Packers and Eagles, they get the Detroit Lions before heading to London to play the New Orleans Saints.

Why is this game so important? There are three main reasons.

The Vikings realistically could be 1-2 going into Tottenham The Saints are a main competitor for a wild card spot There is no bye week after this game

The Saints have pushed the chips all-in by trading twice to get both Chris Olave and Trevor Penning. Pair that with (hopefully) healthy weapons in Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas and this could quickly become a difficult task for the Vikings defense.

Will the Vikings avenge the heartbreaking defeat against the Cardinals from last year?

Week two last season was a roller coaster of emotions. After jumping out to a 14-point lead on the Cardinals, the offense became a shell of itself in the second-half, and Greg Joseph missed a field goal that would have won the game.

The Cardinals made some questionable moves this offseason and didn’t do themselves any favors in building around Kyler Murray. They did swap out Christian Kirk for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, but the offensive line remains mostly unchanged and Chandler Jones has moved on to Las Vegas.

The key to winning this game is to get pressure on and contain Murray. This is something that former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer proved to be great at during his tenure. Can defensive coordinator Ed Donatell match that success?

The prodigal son returns to FedEx Field

After being their fourth-round selection in 2012, Kirk Cousins and the Commanders opted to part ways after the 2017 season.

The teams have faced off on only one occasion. That was in 2019 when the Vikings beat the Commanders by a score of 19-9 on Thursday Night Football. That game was ugly and didn’t showcase a high level of football.

The return to FedEx Field for Cousins will likely be a bittersweet one, as he truly blossomed for one of the most dysfunctional franchises in professional sports. He got his job after a myriad of injuries for top-pick Robert Griffin III and never looked back, thriving in an offense designed by the likes of Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay and his new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The pivotal three game homestand begins

The Vikings’ schedule has two crucial three-game stretches. The first begins with the Saints in London, and the next one begins on November 20th against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only is it a pivotal one, but the Vikings have all three at home with an incredible scheduling advantage.

When teams have a game on Thursday night, they are almost always traveling for the previous game on Sunday or for the Thursday night game. The Vikings play both games at home with the Cowboys on the 20th and the Patriots on Thanksgiving night just four days later.

The team that starts the important three-game gauntlet is the Cowboys, who were able to come in to U.S. Bank Stadium last Halloween night and win with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback.

This Cowboys team is less impressive than the one that the Vikings saw in 2021, having lost Amari Cooper, La’el Collins and Randy Gregory. Even with the losses, the Cowboys are still the NFC East favorites, which will make the game inherently challenging.

Could a holly jolly home finale turn sour?

Going into Week 16, the New York Giants will likely be out of the playoff hunt. The new regime is setting the franchise up for long-term success, but there was a lot of damage done by former general manager Dave Gettleman that needs repairing.

The Vikings are likely going to need to win this to not only earn a playoff spot, but potentially for playoff positioning either as a wild card or a division winner. The last two games are on the road in the bitter cold against divisional opponents Green Bay and Chicago, neither of which are anywhere close to easy wins.

Historically, the Vikings have struggled late in the season in must-win games with Cousins under center. These situations are going to be critical for new head coach Kevin O’Connell to separate himself from Mike Zimmer.

