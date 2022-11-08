Biggest statement win of Week 9? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew shares what team they believe had the biggest statement win of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Jim Irsay pulled a move Monday that not even Dan Snyder has done.
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll [more]
Here's a look at where the Bears offense and defense rank following Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
One question loomed as large as a Chicago skyscraper when the Bears began the season. The former Ohio State star is showing signs he just might be the quarterback to solidify the position. The Bears (3-6) passed the halfway point with reason to feel there's hope, with Fields progressing and the offense starting to put up points at a rate that hasn't been seen in Chicago in a long time.
The NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NWSL and MLS are all making efforts to encourage voting and educate people on how to cast a ballot.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other #Bills injuries:
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
Sean McVay was on top of the football world about nine months ago.
Former Colts center Jeff Saturday officially was introduced as interim head coach of the team on Monday night. There’s a sentence I never dreamed I’d be typing tonight. Something else Saturday likely didn’t dream he’d be doing tonight is figuring out the identity of the person wo will call the offensive plays for the Colts [more]
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t hold back after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers when he said that the team’s defense “should not have had to go back on the field” after the Buccaneers failed to score on a fourth down with under two minutes left to play in the game. The struggling Rams offense bled [more]
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.