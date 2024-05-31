'Biggest sponsorship deal in EFL history' but an 'amount of trepidation'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Leeds announced Red Bull as their new front of shirt partner in a deal which will also see the company take a minority stake in the club.

Here are some of your responses:

Trader88: Without knowing too many details, it appears a positive move for the club. RB are a global name and have an interest in developing their sporting connections. Hopefully this will give us the much needed capital to invest in the squad and facilities for many seasons ahead.

Peter: Caught between the SF49ers and Red Bull? The joy of modern football.

Adam: Honestly, I think this is a concerning development. I want nothing to do with Red Bull. I hate multi-club models and franchising football can get straight in the bin. If you think this is just a minority investment and won't become something bigger, I have a bridge to sell.

Isaac: Honestly don’t see how this could be a bad thing. They’ve confirmed no name or branding changes so at that point all we’ve done is acquired an improved sponsorship deal and owners with a track record of success within football.

Ed: Pleased with the financial benefits, though a certain amount of trepidation regarding the future and a potential slow takeover eventually rebranding the club.

Chags: I have been a Leeds fan for over 25 years and the fact that Red Bull are going to invest in my club I think is excellent! They are one of the world's leading brands in sport and the fact they have chosen to invest in us makes me very proud. They will only have the top level of football in mind!

Jake: Biggest sponsorship deal in EFL history. No problem with cash flow anymore. Can let go of key players but can also recruit heavily in summer and smash the Championship.

Joseph: The new deal is an exciting investment that will hopefully be used wisely for us to plan for next season’s promotion push given the success they have had with Leipzig and Salzburg. I’m more interested to see what the kits are going to look like with that sponsor - and please don’t change the name of our stadium. It should always be Elland Road.