Biggest sleeper of Cowboys-Rams: Dallas needs rookie WR Michael Gallup to have an impact

Dallas’ Michael Gallup goes one-on-one with Seattle’s Shaquill Griffin last week in an NFC wild-card game. (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to be in this round of the playoffs. They were one of the most popular preseason picks to win the Super Bowl this season.

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t as high on those lists, and their season looked dead when they fell to 3-5. But Dallas has lost only once since then, and turned back the Seattle Seahawks last week in a wild-card playoff win.

Here is a sleeper player for each team heading into Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game:

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

The Cowboys’ offense changed when the team traded for receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper had some big games, most notably an enormous performance against the Eagles in an overtime win.

It also opened things up for others, most notably rookie Michael Gallup.

Gallup, a third-round pick out of Colorado State, was never going to be a No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys as a rookie. But he settled in nicely as a No. 2 once Cooper arrived.

If we remove a catch-less game against the Colts, in which the entire Cowboys offense was asleep in a 23-0 loss, Gallup’s past four regular-season games produced 76, 24, 53 and 50 yards. He had a wonderful touchdown catch against the Seahawks, though he had only 18 yards in the game.

With Allen Hurns done for the season after a rough leg injury, and slot receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Blake Jarwin uncertain to play due to ankle injuries, Gallup’s role could be huge. Presumably Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will do whatever he can to take Cooper out of the game, so Gallup could see more targets.

It’s a lot to ask for a rookie in a playoff game, but Dallas doesn’t have too many other options, especially if they’re missing Beasley or Jarwin due to injuries.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) could play a big role against the Rams. (AP)

Los Angeles Rams LB Cory Littleton

It’s unusual for a team’s middle linebacker to also be its best special teams player. Not only is Littleton the leader of the Rams’ special teams, he made the Pro Bowl for his work on that unit.

On Saturday night, Littleton’s work as a linebacker will be of utmost importance. He’ll have a big role in slowing down Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Littleton, a full-time starter this season for the first time in his three-year career, had a team-high 125 tackles. Littleton also was credited with 13 passes defensed, and he had three interceptions. In 12 of the Rams’ 16 games, he played every defensive snap.

The matchup between the Cowboys’ offensive line vs. the Rams’ defensive line will be a big one, but Littleton’s play will be a key. Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards. Dallas will want to establish him, in part to keep the Rams’ offense off the field as much as possible. Littleton will have to play well to minimize Elliott’s impact. Littleton could also be asked to keep Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from making big plays with his legs. Prescott’s 16-yard run on a third-and-14 in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks was one of the biggest plays in that game.

Littleton was undrafted out of Washington in 2016, and made his mark as a special-teams standout. He’ll still be doing that on Saturday night, but his work against Dallas’ run game might go a long way in determining if the Rams move on to the NFC championship game.

