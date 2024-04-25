Biggest need for Seahawks improving offensive or defensive line, per PFF

We are expecting a trade down from the Seahawks when they are on the clock in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft later tonight. As far as who they’ll actually pick their best bet is taking the best lineman on the board. Pro Football Focus seems to think so, anyway.

Heading into the draft PFF has named the biggest need for all 32 teams. In Seattle’s case they picked improving the offensive or defensive line.

“Seattle ranked 28th in pass blocking grade last season and lost two starters from their offensive line in free agency. Selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson, the draft’s best center, would make plenty of sense. They also desperately need an edge player to pair with Boye Mafe. UCLA’s Laiatu Latu, college football’s highest-graded defensive player in 2023, would be an ideal fit.”

Uchenna Nwosu might have something to say about that as he returns from his pectoral injury, but the point stands that the Seahawks need depth on the edge as well as the interior defensive line, to say nothing of the far more desperate need for guards and centers as well as depth at tackle.

Picking Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson would probably improve their roster more than any non-QB pick could, but doing so at 16 would be a reach. If they trade down into the 20s that’s a more ideal spot to target JPJ or another interior lineman. If they stay put at 16 expect Florida State’s Jared Verse, Texas’ Byron Murphy II or another DL.

