Biggest revenge games on 2023 NFL schedule

Some games mean more to certain teams and players than others. The ones that give them a chance to settle a score, even things up, or just show them what happened the last time wasn’t going to happen again. There are players who felt scorned for the lack of opportunity they had with their previous teams. Revenge!

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Weeks 11 and 14

The teams are NFC North rivals. So, there doesn’t need to be much to stir emotions. However, when the Bears let David Montgomery go to the Lions via free agency, you can be sure the running back will want to show Chicago it made a mistake. He gets two chances in 2023.

Nov. 19: Bears vs. Lions.

Dec. 10: 14 Lions at Bears.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 13

The Niners get a chance to show Philly what it can do if it has a quarterback. The NFC Championship turned out to be a mismatch when Brock Purdy went out followed by Josh Johnson. It was like soccer, you know when a team is forced to play a man down, 10 against 11.

Dec. 3: 49ers at Eagles

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, Week 9

The Colts get to see Bryce Young in his rookie season. And they get to look across the field and see the glare from new Panthers coach Frank Reich, the former coach in Indy.

Nov, 5: Colts at Panthers.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 9

Tyreek Hill and his speedy receiver corps will look to win one for the Cheetah as he faces Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Frankfurt. Is anyone going to be surprised if Hill goes off for a huge game against a team he starred for and was part of a Super Bowl championship?

Nov. 5: Dolphins vs. Chiefs

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, Week 16

Deshaun Watson returns to his land of scandal and broken dreams for Texan fans. He did so last year but Houston will once again be waiting for the Cleveland QB.

Dec. 24: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, Week 13

Jamaal Williams basically lived in opponent end zones in 2022 for the Lions, leading the league with 17 rushing touchdowns. Now a Saint, he will certainly want to make the Lions feel like sinners for bidding him adieu.

Dec. 3: Lions at Saints

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 17

This could go either way when it comes to revenge. Before the Chiefs ousted the Bengals in last season’s playoffs, Cincy had won three straight over Kansas City. So both will be primed for the New Year’s Eve contest in Cincinnati. If you had to guess, the game will be decided by three points. The last four times these teams have played that has been the margin at the finish.

Dec. 31: Chiefs at Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 11

A Super Bowl rematch. Who could ask for any better chance for revenge than the one the Philadelphia Eagles get?

Nov. 20: Eagles at Chiefs

