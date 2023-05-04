Biggest remaining needs for the Chargers after 2023 NFL draft

In the draft, the Chargers addressed wide receiver, edge defender, linebacker, offensive line, defensive tackle and quarterback.

However, Los Angeles still has remaining needs that they must consider filling before the 2023 season to avoid holes in the roster.

Here are some of the Bolts’ most glaring needs that they should look to address before camp in the new couple of months:

Tight end

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This had been projected to be the first position taken by the Chargers for the entire pre-draft process, with Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid being the primary targets. However, Los Angeles came out of the draft without a new tight end. Brandon Staley said that the way the board fell, the timing wasn’t right for them and where they were picking in the rounds, it didn’t match up with the value that we had at certain players. Los Angeles returns all tight ends from last season: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty and Stone Smartt. But this group lacks a proven run blocker, a big factor in their struggles in that department last season. If they don’t address this, the Chargers are banking on Parham staying healthy for a full season and McKitty making a leap in Year 3.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

J.C. Jackson’s status is unknown, as he is still recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7. So with Jackson out of the action, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. will be the starters on the outside. Samuel made plays in coverage but had rough moments against the run last season. Ja’Sir Taylor is currently set to be the starting in the slot. Taylor showed promise as a rookie, but he also experienced growing pains. Bryce Callahan, who is still a free agent, is a good option to bring back.

Safety

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

2022 third-round pick JT Woods was taken with the idea of playing him as the deep safety to allow Derwin James to move all over the field. But that never came to fruition as Woods struggled as a tackler in his limited defensive snaps and was a non-factor defensively. The Chargers are hopeful that Woods’ play will improve and that he can become the starter. But as of now, Alohi Gilman, who played well in 2022, is slated to start alongside James. John Johnson, who had a great season in 2020 under Staley as his defensive coordinator with the Rams, is still on the market.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire