Biggest remaining needs for Cardinals on Day 3 of draft

The Arizona Cardinals have made two selections in the 2021 NFL draft, taking linebacker Zaven Collins and receiver Rondale Moore in the first two rounds.

They now have four picks remaining, all in the fifth round or later.

Cornerback

Most felt they would have already addressed this position in the draft. The prospects are now far less certain, but the Cardinals do still need bodies at the position.

Tight end

This continues to be one of the biggest holes on the roster. They have Maxx Williams, who was never healthy last year, Darrell Daniels and a guy named Ian Bunting. I would be surprised if there isn't a tight end selected.

Offensive line

This almost seems like a lock to happen. The Cardinals love to draft offensive linemen on Day 3.

Pass rusher

At this point in the draft, they are usually projects or have major flaws in their game, but they do need to add some youth to the room of outside linebackers.

Running back

They have James Conner and Chase Edmonds, and they used a seventh-round pick on Eno Benjamin last year, but Benjamin was not active once all season. Kliff Kingsbury wants three backs he can trust to get carries. They could target one on Day 3.

