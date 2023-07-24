Biggest questions for UNC, NC State, Duke at ACC football media days

In just over a month, ACC football will kick off with Wake Forest hosting Elon and NC State opening the 2023 season on the road at UConn.

But before games start on Aug. 31, the ACC’s 14 teams will head to Charlotte this week for a three-day media event as part of ACC Kickoff, which will be televised Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the ACC Network.

Duke will arrive first among the Tobacco Road rivals with its interview day set for Wednesday. North Carolina and NC State will take part in the event Thursday.

Before coaches and players take the podium to discuss predictions, depth charts and an array of topics that likely won’t relate to football at all, here are some of the biggest questions facing Duke, UNC and NC State.

Can UNC quarterback Drake Maye live up to Heisman hype?

UNC quarterback Drake Maye, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, will arrive in Charlotte as someone expected to challenge for the Heisman Trophy and among discussions to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns, Maye was closing in on a trip to New York City last season before UNC faded down the stretch. He'll aim to take his production and the Tar Heels' record to greater heights this season.

Can Gene Chizik, UNC defense turn it around?

It’s hard to imagine UNC’s defense being worse than it was in 2022. The Tar Heels were last in the ACC in several defensive categories, including points and yards allowed. Despite those struggles, UNC won nine games and played for an ACC championship. If defensive coordinator Gene Chizik – along with veteran linebackers Cedric Gray and Power Echols – can get more positives from the secondary and linemen, the Tar Heels could make a return to Charlotte in December.

Will NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong recharge the Wolfpack’s offense?

Devin Leary made the move to Kentucky, opening the door for Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong to join the Wolfpack as its new starting quarterback. Closing in on 10,000 passing yards, Armstrong has accounted for 78 touchdowns during his college career. He’ll team up with former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae in Raleigh to boost an NC State offense that ranked toward the bottom of the ACC last season.

Can NC State’s defense remain elite?

The Wolfpack had the top scoring defense in the ACC last season, limiting opponents to 19.2 points per game and 29 touchdowns through 13 games. Defensive lineman Savion Jackson, linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive back Aydan White will be among the leaders aiming to keep State among the top defensive units in the nation. The loss of several key contributors will string, but the Wolfpack has the pieces to remain among the ACC’s best defenses.

How does Duke build off Mike Elko’s debut season?

Daunting. Menacing. Brutal. Those are a few words to describe Duke’s ACC schedule this season. After winning nine games in Mike Elko’s first season, the Blue Devils start the 2023 season on Labor Day against ACC champion Clemson. From mid-October through mid-November, Duke will have four of five games away from Durham with trips to Florida State, Louisville, UNC and Virginia. If the Blue Devils are going to replicate their success from last season, they’ll have to earn it.

Can Duke quarterback Riley Leonard enter the national conversation?

Yes, Duke has a tough schedule, but the Blue Devils also have a crowd of returners on both sides of the ball. Dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard is in that group as one of the top players in the ACC. Leonard accounted for 33 touchdowns last season with just six interceptions. He completed 63.8% of his passes and had the fifth-most rushing yards (699) among QBs last season.

