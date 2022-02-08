Biggest questions surrounding Texas football in 2022

With the offseason free agency market coming to a close, otherwise known as the transfer portal and recruiting madness, it is just about that time to start looking ahead to next season.

Texas and their fans have all the reasons in the world to look forward, because in their rear view mirror is a dreadful 5-7 season under Steve Sarkisian that featured historic collapses and a record breaking six-game losing streak.

The staff was able to recover after their season came to an end, as they pulled in the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, while also bringing in a top-10 class of transfers to address major holes all over the roster.

Rather than being able to build off a successful season, Sarkisian finds himself in a similar position as he did the previous offseason which is instilling the culture and having to figure out what will work for this team and how to best utilize the talent at hand.

This team on paper should be much more talented than what Sarkisian inherited last season, but there are still a ton of pieces and nuances the he must figure out.

Here are a few of the biggest questions surrounding Texas in 2022.

How will the running backs be utilized?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While this may not be a huge concern for most considering the other issues this team had last season, it is still something that will have to be addressed. Obviously Bijan Robinson is elite, likely the best back in the nation, but behind him are two maybe even three other backs that can greatly help in boosting this offense and taking the pressure off whichever inexperienced quarterback starts.

One of Sarkisian’s big offseason hires was wide receivers coach Brennan Marion who is acclaimed for his “go-go” offense. An offense in which there are two running backs utilized at a time, which is something that Texas could easily maneuver into their offense. We also saw against Kansas State the offense utilize Roschon Johnson as a wildcat quarterback, which worked wonders as he ran for 179 yards on 31 carries. Regardless of how they incorporate Johnson and Keilan Robinson into the offense, it needs to be done. By not doing so, the offense is being limited by itself, and is just adding more to the plate of Bijan Robinson.

Story continues

Will the young guys see a lot of time across the defensive line?

Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas’ pass rush and run defense were major issues, with the biggest problem being that they were both nonexistent. The team leader in sacks was Ben Davis with 2.5, and when it came to stopping the run it didn’t always look like this unit knew that was the objective as they gave up over 200 yards rushing a game.

Defensive line coach Bo Davis put together a great class of defensive linemen, snagging eight commitments. How soon some of these commits whether it be Justice Finkley, J’mond Tapp, or even Jaray Bledsoe will see the field is still to be determined and won’t be figured out until everyone arrives on campus obviously. The Longhorns also have the option to utilize younger players already on the roster like Ja’Tavion Sanders who spent last season with the tight ends, but was at one point expected to play both ways. Regardless of who it is from, Texas’ front badly needs a boost, and a few of the younger guys might be the ones to provide that.

How big of an impact will Gary Patterson make?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The hires Sarkisian made during the offseason were all home runs, and each have the abilities to help this team in a major way. Former TCU head coach Gary Patterson might be able to make the biggest impact of them all, as the defense was dreadful last season and was unable to make any sort of adjustments.

While it didn’t show during his last few seasons, Patterson led defenses are typically ranked among the nation’s best and adding him to the staff to help in monitoring the defense should work wonders. We just don’t know how much was scheme last season, and how much was due to the players not making plays. Texas added an experienced defensive back from the transfer portal in Ryan Watts, and also having rising stars waiting in the wings in corner Jahdae Barron and linebacker Jaylan Ford. If Patterson and Pete Kwiatkowski can work together and feed off one another this defense has a chance to take a major step forward.

Who will be the starting quarterback?

Ohio State Football Training Camp

Just like 2021, the biggest story of the offseason will be centered around who will win the starting quarterback job. Hudson Card was able to out-duel Casey Thompson enough to win the job, but the margin was obviously not big enough to give Sarkisian enough confidence in him to not yank him in just the second game.

This time around, Card will have to fend off Quinn Ewers, who came into college with the highest recruiting ranking possible. It will be interesting to see if Sarkisian allows it drag on like he did last season, or if he will have a decision made earlier. Card has tangible experience, but struggled with accuracy on deep passes, and had minimal pocket awareness. He does however have the advantage right now over Ewers, due to the fact he has been in the system longer, but in the end he will need to show improvements to hold off Ewers who many expect to start Week 1.

Ewers comes in quite possibly with the most arm talent Texas has ever seen, but he will have to learn the system and adapt to the college game. His time at Ohio State was absolutely buried on the depth chart, so it is unclear how many useful or meaningful reps he saw. The team and program seemed to have rallied around him when he was in the portal, so he might be the favorite amongst the players as well, but it is unlikely Sarkisian will just hand him the job. The true question in this scenario, is how long can Card hold off Ewers?

1

1