Biggest questions for South Carolina football after first losing season in Shane Beamer era

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football ended its 2023 season with a dismal 16-7 loss to rival Clemson, failing to reach bowl eligibility for the first time under third-year coach Shane Beamer.

The Gamecocks (5-7) entered the year with high expectations after upsetting two top-10 teams at the end of 2022 and bringing in a top-20 recruiting class. However, they failed to capitalize with star quarterback Spencer Rattler, who won only a single game in which it was not favored — and that came as a 1.5-point underdog to Kentucky.

Beamer's team enters the offseason with plenty of unknowns after the first losing season since Will Muschamp's midseason firing in 2020. Here are the biggest questions the program needs to answer before the start of spring practice in 2024:

Can South Carolina rebuild running back room?

Even before any losses to the transfer portal, South Carolina's running back room looks painfully empty. Dakereon Joyner, who converted from wide receiver to give the Gamecocks depth, is out of eligibility, and leading rusher Mario Anderson walked on senior day, even though he does have the option to play another year. Junior Juju McDowell missed the last three games of the season with a broken collarbone, and freshman Djay Braswell burned his redshirt despite playing limited snaps with just 12 carries in six appearances.

The Gamecocks currently have a single running back, three-star Georgia native Matthew Fuller, committed to their 2024 recruiting class. That means Beamer's staff will need a much heavier emphasis on the position group in the portal. Anderson was the lone addition at running back from the portal despite a thin group going into 2023, and it took him a few weeks to fully transition after playing at Division II Newberry.

South Carolina needs immediate production from the run game next season, especially with Rattler presumably heading to the NFL draft, and that demands an experienced player with known ability to compete at the Power Five level.

Beamer said Tuesday that the Gamecocks will adapt their recruiting approach, both out of high school and the portal, this offseason. He said the team will prioritize maintaining the guys it has in the building and upholding a central hub in Columbia, though it remains to be seen what impact that will have on bringing in new talent.

Where does 2024 recruiting class finish in national rankings?

Recruiting has been Beamer's calling card since he was hired in 2021, and the Gamecocks brought in their highest-rated class in the 247Sports Composite since 2012 with the No. 16 class in 2023. Beamer looks likely to sign a five-star recruit for the second year in a row with a solid commitment from No. 13 prospect Dylan Stewart, a defensive end. South Carolina's 2024 class currently ranks No. 19 nationally, though the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC drops the Gamecocks to No. 10 in the conference.

The early signing period for football opens Dec. 20, and the biggest target left on South Carolina's board won't make his decision until Jan. 6. Four-star athlete Daniel Hill is considered an Alabama lean, but the Gamecocks are in his top three along with Tennessee.

There also is still time for changes among South Carolina's 16 commitments, especially once the coaching carousel starts spinning. The team lost an offensive line commitment when Marcus Satterfield left to become the offensive coordinator at Nebraska in 2022, and Tree Babalade briefly decommitted before rejoining the class after former high school teammate Marshawn Lloyd entered the transfer portal.

Do all of Shane Beamer's assistants keep their jobs?

Defensive coordinator Clayton White spent most of the 2023 season on the hot seat, but he may have saved his position with an impressive turnaround in November. The Gamecocks' defense had given up at least 21 points in every game this season before holding Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Clemson to less than 17 points in three straight weeks. The defense went from three games with zero turnovers to 10 in the final four, and the unit kept South Carolina alive in its loss to the Tigers, allowing zero offensive touchdowns.

However, the program has several highly sought assistants, including wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. Both have received interest from other programs in the past two years and have ties to multiple SEC teams.

Beamer also might look to make a change from offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley or running backs coach Montario Hardesty after the team's abysmal performances in 2023. The Gamecocks rank among the worst teams in the country in pass protection with 40 sacks allowed on Rattler, and they finished last in the SEC in rushing yards as the only team with less than 1,100. They also had the fewest yards per rush attempt, averaging 2.77, while no other program averaged less than three yards per carry.

