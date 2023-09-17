Biggest questions for South Carolina football, Shane Beamer after battle with No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football had an imperfect but overwhelmingly impressive performance in its 24-14 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

The 10-point loss was the Gamecocks' smallest margin of defeat against Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) under coach Shane Beamer and came one year after the Bulldogs put up the largest margin of victory in series history with a 41-point win in Columbia. It was the most competitive game Sanford Stadium in Athens had seen since Georgia's seven-point win over Mississippi State in 2020.

Though it fared better than anyone imagined, South Carolina's upset dreams were doomed by second-half penalties and a resurgence from the Georgia offense after being held to three points in the first. Here are our biggest questions as the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1) prepare for another SEC matchup against Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

What will the wide receiver rotation look like?

The Gamecocks were down two starting wide receivers for most of the Georgia game after losing Antwane "Juice" Wells to a broken left foot on the opening drive. Senior Ahmarean Brown did not travel to Athens after suffering a right leg injury against Furman. Neither has made it through a full game this season, so South Carolina faces the reality that it can't depend on them.

Xavier Legette has emerged as the clear WR1, logging 367 receiving yards and averaging 16.3 yards per catch through three games, but quarterback Spencer Rattler is also sharing the wealth. Of eight receivers with at least six catches, seven have recorded 60-plus yards and four have at least 90.

It's unlikely Wells will be available against Mississippi State, but Beamer said Saturday he is optimistic about Brown's return. The Gamecocks started backup quarterback Luke Doty in Brown's place against Georgia, but it was sophomore O'Mega Blake who led the team with 86 receiving yards. Memphis transfer Eddie Lewis is also on the rise after a breakout performance against Furman. Five-star freshman Nyck Harbor has appeared in all three games but has just one catch against the Paladins, so it's unclear when — or if — he'll become a bigger factor.

Are inexperienced linemen ready for SEC play?

South Carolina played 12 freshmen in some capacity against Georgia, and that experience against is a big deal as the schedule becomes a gauntlet through the end of October. After Mississippi State, the Gamecocks go on the road and face a Tennessee team looking to avenge last year's upset. Florida comes to Williams-Brice Stadium the next week, and the Gamecocks then head on a two-week road trip to Missouri and Texas A&M.

Four-star freshman Tree Babalade made his first career start at left tackle in Athens and played well above his experience level outside of a first-quarter false start. Three-star freshman Trovon Baugh was also impactful rotating at guard, and the pair were both in the lineup for South Carolina's 80-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown.

The bigger question is on the defensive line, especially at edge rusher where the team's depth is suffering. Tyreek Johnson missed the Georgia game with an undisclosed injury, as did Jatius Geer, and both Terrell Dawkins and Jordan Strachan have a lengthy injury history. Four-star freshmen Desmond Umeozulu, who is listed on the depth chart at defensive end, and Xzavier McLeod have yet to record any stats outside of the Furman game.

Who should be the go-to running back?

It might be time for South Carolina to accept that Dakereon Joyner is not an RB1. He's a great situational weapon and has the speed to do the job, but Joyner consistently struggles to find gaps and break tackles for gains beyond a yard or two. He made one run over 10 yards in three games and logged 75 total yards averaging 2.3 per carry.

On just eight carries to Joyner's 28, Newberry transfer Mario Anderson has 41 net yards averaging 5.3 per carry. The 5-foot-9, 208-pound senior logged nine yards on two carries against Georgia, a single yard behind Joyner on five carries. Junior Juju McDowell, the team's No. 2 rusher in 2022, didn't even see the field, and Rattler led South Carolina in ground yards with 35 despite losing 15 yards on sacks.

With a small sample size, it's hard to evaluate whether Anderson's production is more than just the team placing him in easier situations than Joyner. However, giving him more opportunities seems like an obvious option when the Gamecocks currently have the worst rushing offense in the SEC with 159 combined yards. The next lowest team, Kentucky, has 363 rush yards.

