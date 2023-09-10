Our biggest questions for South Carolina football, Spencer Rattler with No. 1 Georgia next

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football got the bounce-back victory it needed in a 47-21 rout of Furman on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Though the Gamecocks (1-1) didn't take their first lead on the Paladins (1-1) until the final seconds of the first half, they never looked back after that. Quarterback Spencer Rattler dominated, going 25-of-27 passing for 345 yards in less than two and a half quarters. All three of South Carolina's backups played at least a drive, headlined by freshman LaNorris Sellers going 4-of-4 with a 50-yard touchdown pass.

South Carolina now pivots to open SEC play at No. 1 Georgia (2-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Here are the biggest questions for the Gamecocks entering the toughest game on their schedule:

Can Spencer Rattler continue his production?

Rattler has unquestionably been one of the best quarterbacks in the country through two games, and his performances are even more unprecedented compared to this time last year. He ranks No. 3 in the country in completion percentage at 83.3%, No. 3 in passing yards per game averaging 349 and No. 9 in yards per pass attempt at 10.58. He also has zero interceptions after throwing three across his first two games in 2022.

If Rattler can sustain this level of production, he is on pace to have a historic season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks' single-season passing record is 3,564 yards set by Dylan Thompson in 2014, and Rattler would surpass that in 10 games at his current pace. While it's fair to write off the two-time defending national champions, Mississippi State and Tennessee will be big tests for the QB to prove he can keep it up against SEC defenses.

Who should start in the secondary?

South Carolina finds itself in a dilemma in the secondary thanks to an impressive debut from four-star freshman Jalon Kilgore. After replacing an injured Nick Emmanwori on the first drive against UNC, Kilgore logged 12 tackles then led the Gamecocks with six against Furman.

Emmanwori isn't expected to miss extended time and will certainly return to the starting lineup once healthy. The question is whether Kilgore will bump one of the other starters out of the lineup when that happens.

After an underwhelming performance in the season opener against UNC, starting nickelback Keenan Nelson exited before halftime with an injury against Furman. Backup nickel David Spaulding also has yet to play in 2023 due to an injury. Even if Nelson is healthy, it might behoove the Gamecocks to move DQ Smith to nickelback and let Kilgore continue building experience at safety opposite Emmanwori.

FRESHMEN SHINE VS FURMAN: South Carolina football offers glimpse of 2023 signing class including LaNorris Sellers

Are the Gamecocks equipped for Georgia?

South Carolina played one of its worst games of the 2022 season against Georgia, losing 48-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Rattler completed barely 50% of his passes and threw two interceptions last year, and the team's lone touchdown was thrown by backup Luke Doty in garbage time. This year the Gamecocks take on the No. 1 Bulldogs in Athens, and they have struggled just as much — if not more — in the trenches through two games.

No one outside of the building expects South Carolina to even be competitive in this game, and for good reason. Though Rattler's play is dramatically improved, there's only so much he can do after an average North Carolina team shredded the offensive front. If things don't look a lot better in practice this week, there should be serious conversation about Rattler's playing time to limit his risk of injury against the Bulldogs' superstar D-line.

