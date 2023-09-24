Biggest questions for Shane Beamer, South Carolina football before facing Tennessee

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football beat Mississippi State 37-30 for its first SEC victory of 2023, a much-need bounce back after a demoralizing loss at Georgia.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC) scored a touchdown on their first drive for the third game in a row and never trailed the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2) in front of the sellout crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had another elite performance going 18-of-20 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with breakout star receiver Xavier Legette for 189 yards on five targets.

However, the win wasn't always pretty, particularly outside of the the offensive production. Giving up 487 passing yards to Bulldogs QB Will Rogers doesn't bode well as the team prepares to face No. 20 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1) in Knoxville on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Here are our biggest questions for South Carolina entering the Week 5 matchup:

Did Mario Anderson earn the RB1 job?

After he got eight touches through the first three games, the Gamecocks put the majority of its run game in Mario Anderson's hands on Saturday. The Newberry transfer led the Gamecocks with 88 yards on 26 carries and scored the first touchdown of his South Carolina career on a gritty nine-yard push through a pile. Though Dakereon Joyner was still the starter, Anderson averaged 3.4 yards per run to Joyner's 2.4.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said that Joyner's snap count was in part because South Carolina needed him as a blocker in pass protection, but Anderson cleared that hurdle with flying colors against Mississippi State. He put up a key block on Legette's first touchdown and was never a liability on pass plays. Anderson isn't a particularly explosive runner but consistently picks up the short gains that Joyner struggles with to keep the team out of third-and-long situations, and it was obvious how much he improved the offensive flow.

Is Beamer Ball dead?

Kai Kroeger was the only special teams player brought to SEC Media Days, but the Gamecocks' star punter hasn't lived up to the hype he earned last season. Kroeger landed just one punt against Mississippi State inside the 20-yard line and has put just five of 18 attempts inside the 20 this season. Kroeger also threw the first incomplete pass of his career on a fake extra point attempt, lofting the throw to a wide-open TJ Sanders so much that a defender had time to get in position and bat it down.

It's not just Kroeger, though. Mitch Jeter missed the first field goal of his career in Week 2 against Furman, and South Carolina also failed on a muddle huddle play in that game. It took an illegal formation penalty against Mississippi State that gave the Bulldogs a shorter field goal after they missed the 54-yard attempt. The special teams often gave South Carolina an edge against superior opponents in 2022, but that cushion seems to have vanished this season.

SPENCER RATTLER: Why using QB Spencer Rattler as a 'point guard' is working for South Carolina football

What went wrong in the secondary?

Coach Shane Beamer called South Carolina's performance against Mississippi State receiver Tulu Griffin "embarrassing," and he hit the nail on the head. Griffin, who Beamer said the Gamecocks emphasized in their scouting report, broke the Bulldogs' single-game receiving record with 256 yards on seven catches including a 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith, usually the stars of the Gamecocks' secondary, were simply getting outrun in coverage, and O'Donnell Fortune got caught ball-watching on Griffin's second 60-yard catch.

The Gamecocks could afford to give up 30 points to Mississippi State, but Joe Milton's rocket-launcher arm will wreck havoc if the secondary struggles to cover deep balls again at Tennessee. Star DB Cam Smith led the defensive effort in last year's upset holding Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt to just 28 yards, and there's little hope for another victory if the unit can't step up against the Vols.

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football's biggest questions entering Tennessee game