The biggest questions facing Caleb Williams and every other Pac-12 QB

At College Sports Wire, Patrick Conn offered his post-spring Pac-12 quarterback rankings, which are definitely worth your time. Patrick follows the sport very closely and is deeply informed about each and every conference. You can debate his rankings — though Caleb Williams being No. 1 is not one of them — but the larger point is that Patrick brings statistics and receipts to back up his claims. Those rankings offer a good lead-in to what we’re going to explore here.

Every quarterback, every athlete, faces questions heading into a new season. Plenty are valid and relevant, but one question stands above all others. Every athlete knows where he needs to improve. Every athlete knows the problem he must solve in order to rise to a higher level of excellence. In that vein, we present the most central questions facing each of the Pac-12’s projected starting quarterbacks for 2023:

CALEB WILLIAMS

Can Caleb maintain elite playmaking production while continuing to limit turnovers the way he did in 2022?

USC will continue to score, but can the Trojans remain an elite turnover differential team? They took the ball away a lot in 2022, but they also didn’t give the ball away often. If Caleb’s turnover count rises, that could be very damaging. If Caleb continues to protect the ball, USC can probably do what it needs to on offense in 2023.

MICHAEL PENIX

Can Penix successfully respond to the adjustments Pac-12 defensive coordinators will make?

Kalen DeBoer and Penix were a step ahead of the competition in 2022. They caught a lot of Pac-12 defenses off guard. Penix will be a lot less of a mystery this season. Defensive coordinators will adjust. Can Penix remain in command of his surroundings, especially against Oregon and USC?

BO NIX

Will Nix be able to play his best in fourth quarters of close games?

Nix won the Washington State game with a brilliant fourth quarter in 2022. He wasn’t able to lead game-winning drives in fourth quarters versus Washington or Oregon State. He led a winning fourth-quarter drive in the Holiday Bowl versus North Carolina.

If Oregon trails Washington by four points with 1:30 left in Seattle in their big mid-October game this year, will Nix be able to make a supreme statement?

D.J. UIAGALELEI

This question is pretty simple: Can D.J. solve his throwing yips and realize his potential at Oregon State?

CAM RISING

Can Cam Rising continue to master big-game moments without Dalton Kincaid, who memorably torched USC this past season?

JAYDEN DE LAURA

Can de Laura reduce the erratic, volatile dimensions of his player profile and become a steadier, more consistent quarterback who doesn’t make crippling mistakes for Arizona?

CAM WARD

If Washington State’s offensive line play does not substantially improve, can Cam Ward find better ways of improvising to save plays?

SHEDEUR SANDERS

Will Shedeur Sanders learn from what is likely to be a brutal first month of the season, and thereby make Colorado a dangerous, tough team in the latter part of this 2023 season?

Colorado’s enormous roster turnover should translate into a bumpy ride early in the season, but the Buffs could be really good at the end of the year if everyone learns from the growing pains which are likely to emerge in September.

DREW PYNE

Can Drew Pyne become a prolific passer, not just a game manager, in Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State offense? That’s what ASU will need if it wants to make noise in Dillingham’s first season.

DANTE MOORE

Can Dante Moore shrug off freshman mistakes and end the season as a leader his UCLA teammates will love playing for heading into the Big Ten in 2024?

SAM JACKSON

Can Jackson give Cal’s offense the high-octane dimensions it has generally lacked under coach Justin Wilcox?

ARI PATU

Can Patu develop instant chemistry with new Stanford head coach Troy Taylor?

