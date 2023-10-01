Our biggest questions about Clemson football receivers including Tyler Brown, Troy Stellato

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson football got its first ACC win of 2023 with its 31-14 victory at Syracuse on Saturday. It was an important step forward for the Tigers after starting 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2010.

Clemson (3-2, 1-2 ACC) managed to avoid a hangover from an emotional overtime loss to Florida State the week prior, putting up a strong defensive performance and taking advantage of mistakes by Syracuse (4-1, 0-1).

There was a lot to like in the win, especially in a bounce-back game for the Tigers. But among the most intriguing things to track going forward are Clemson's wide receivers — who is used in the passing game and when and how.

Here are the two storylines as the Tigers turn their attention to Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) on Oct. 7 (3:30 p.m., ACC Network) at Memorial Stadium.

What happens with Tyler Brown when Antonio Williams returns?

Freshman receiver Tyler Brown got his second start against Syracuse with sophomore Antonio Williams (ankle) out again. Brown had a fantastic game with nine receptions for 153 yards, both the most in his young career.

We don't yet know when Williams might return to start in the slot, but it's clear that Brown needs to be on the field more than he might as Williams' backup. Both coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley have been asked if they would consider moving Williams to allow both him and Brown to play at the same time, and both said they're open to the idea.

"Anything is possible," Swinney said after beating FAU on Sept. 16.

Whenever Williams comes back, how Clemson decides to use both him and Brown will be something important to watch.

What role is Troy Stellato carving out for himself?

The next biggest surprise for Clemson is Troy Stellato. After redshirting in 2021 and suffering a torn ACL before the 2022 season, the former four-star receiver is finally getting meaningful playing time.

Against Florida State, he had had four catches, three for first downs, and 41 yards. He had another four receptions for 37 yards against Syracuse and his first career touchdown. He was the second most-targeted Clemson receiver and third in yardage for the day. He did have one dropped pass.

Most notable was Stellato's snap count. He played a career-high 68 offensive snaps against the Orange, according to Pro Football Focus. Starting receiver Adam Randall played a career-low seven snaps. Keep an eye on when Clemson uses Randall and how much it increases Stellato's usage.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Questions for Clemson receivers including Tyler Brown, Troy Stellato