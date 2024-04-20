Biggest questions for the Celtics heading into the playoffs

The Boston Celtics project to be one of the most complete teams in the NBA. They finished the regular season ranked first in offensive rating, first in Net Rating, and second in defensive rating. With the best record in the NBA and a sizeable lead atop the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are expected to surge to the NBA Finals.

However, no team is perfect. There’s always something that can be improved or tightened up. For example, in the season’s final weeks, the Celtics struggled to control the defensive glass, which rapidly became a point of emphasis for their opponents.

In the latest Green With Envy podcast episode, hosts Adam Taylor and Greg Meneikis were joined by Jason Timpf of The Volume’s “Hoops Tonight.” They broke down Boston’s clutch-time offense, Jaylen Brown’s free-throw struggles, and overall shooting mechanics before touching on some other potential areas of improvement for Joe Mazzulla’s team.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link above.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8Mbv

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire