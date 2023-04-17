Biggest questions for the Bills offense heading into the NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are heading into their first offseason in a number of years in which the team has significant concerns regarding the roster. Buffalo has six draft picks to help fill in some gaps on the roster.

In addition to sitting in the middle of a championship window, the Bills must consider long-term development to complete their roster for the 2023 season and beyond.

While the Bills have several Pro Bowl-caliber players on offense, there are still several questions that the unit has following their early playoff exit to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With that, here are the biggest questions facing the Buffalo offense ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

Should the Bills add to the running back group?

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills have three running back under contract: James Cook, Damien Harris, and Nyheim Hines. As a unit, the trio seems to complement each other reasonably well.

However, none of the group seem to scream RB1 when looking at the depth chart. Harris rushed 202 times with New England in 2021. Cook broke out at times during his rookie season. And, Hines seems to be a nice complementary piece who can do a variety of things for Buffalo’s offense.

If a prospect such as Bijan Robinson, arguably one of the most talented players in the draft, is available at No. 27, do the Bills take a leap and select the Texas standout? In theory, Robinson would take some pressure off quarterback Josh Allen, as the run game would be stronger than in past years. However, drafting Robinson would indicate a bit of a shift in offensive philosophy for the Bills, as the run game would take on a greater emphasis.

Will there be a sufficient option who can start opposite Stefon Diggs in the draft?

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs has been tremendous for the Bills since arriving in 2020. More often than not, Diggs has won against secondaries, even when coverage is consistently rolled in his direction. However, there are times where the Bills need another option to step up.

Story continues

This was displayed when Gabriel Davis was off with his eight-catch, 201-yard, four-touchdown playoff game against the Chiefs two seasons ago.

The No. 2 receiving option has lacked some consistency for the Bills. Diggs caught more than twice as many passes as the next receiver on the team (108 to Davis’ 48 receptions). Prospect Jordan Addison has been a familiar name mocked to the Bills in drafts. Addison would give Buffalo a solid option to pair with Diggs.

Could the Bills make an unsexy pick and select an offensive lineman?

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It’s easy to fall in love with some of the skill players in the draft. After all, seeing receivers make circus catches tends to be a bit more exciting than analyzing the blocking technique.

Still, the battle in the trenches is insanely important, especially for Buffalo. There seemed to be several times when Allen was making something out of nothing because it was his only option.

Thus, the Bills could find a player who could help fortify the right side of the line. Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown are at the top of the depth chart at their respective positions on the right side of the O-line. A newcomer, such as Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence or Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright could push the incumbents for playing time.

What about a tight end?

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Of the aforementioned positions, selecting a tight end to see significant snaps as a rookie probably has the longest odds for the Bills. Dawson Knox signed a four-year, $52 million extension that should keep him as TE1 for the foreseeable future.

However, if a wide receiver isn’t available at No. 27, the Bills could add another receiving threat at the tight end spot. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid would fit well at this point. Or the Bills could get value with Darnell Washington if he were to drop to late in the second round.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire