The Buffalo Bills are looking to make a run at a Super Bowl berth and NFL Championship in their 2023 campaign, and a key to that run will be how the offense performs.

The offensive unit struggled on and off the field in the team’s final outing of the 2022 season, highlighting inconsistency from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in his first year which translated into the on-field play.

The scheme appeared to lack a run-game strategy and leaned heavily on Josh Allen, who played through a UCL injury in the second half of last season.

With a new year comes new opportunities, and the deepest group of offensive talent yet under head coach Sean McDermott thanks to GM Brandon Beane’s offseason moves.

With that, here are our biggest questions about the Bills offense in 2023…

How much has Josh Allen's pocket protection and air attack improved?

Allen has made some headlines this offseason about playing safer, in-pocket passing football in 2023, as well as highlighting the impact that receivers Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield have made amidst off-season workouts.

While Allen has never been shy about taking to the air or ground to make a play, could we see him take the next step as a pocket passer this season? And will the replenished offensive line group and receiving corps around him be enough to improve the outcomes of that air attack?

GM Brandon Beane added free agent receivers, including Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, as well as elite, versatile receiving-tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the NFL Draft. Those new additions will allow Dorsey to run more two tight end sets and open up opportunities across a receivers group that is now much deeper in talent.

Beane set out to improve protection for Allen this offseason, and he brought in guards Connor McGovern and David Edwards via free agency, and O’Cyrus Torrence and Nick Broeker via the NFL Draft to bolster the offensive line competition.

Time will tell how much Allen has improved to a safer pocket passing approach and whether this receiving group takes that passing game to a new level.

Who will be the secondary target in the passing game after WR Stefon Diggs?

Does the offense have a plan for the run game?

The Bills running backs group has seen some changes this offseason as well.

It was just announced that last season’s trade deadline acquisition, versatile RB and return man Nyheim Hines, has sustained a season-ending injury.

Beane had allowed RB1 Devin Singletary to leave in free agency and for second-year back James Cook more opportunity. In free agency, the GM also added Damien Harris to compete with Cook for RB1 duties while providing a big back on third down and goal-line plays, as well as Latavius Murray and undrafted free agent rookie, Jordan Mims.

In the wake of Hines’s injury, the team also brought in former Titans third round pick, Darrynton Evans, as well as former XFL’er Abram Smith and former Packer Kylin Hill for workouts.

The offense would appear to have more depth and dependability at the running back position than it did previously, while also improving the catch-and-run potential at the RB1 position.

Last season, OC Ken Dorsey and the offense were critiqued in the media for appearing not to have a cohesive plan for the run game integrated into their scheme. It remains to be seen this season whether that has changed.

Will Ken Dorsey find consistency as offensive coordinator?

Ken Dorsey had a tough act to follow as previous offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had found success in the role with the Bills, left to become the head coach of the Giants.

While the hope was that the offense would continue as it had previously, there were some challenges during the transition in Dorsey’s first season, including that of the aforementioned run game.

This year, with the deepest talent pool on offense the Bills have had under Beane and McDermott, Dorsey’s performance will be watched even closer. He’ll have more talent to work with at offensive line, receiver, running back, and tight end.

The lineman group will compete for the best five to take the field as starters and have a stronger rotation of talent depth than in the past.

Damien Harris adds a big punch to the offense for third down and goal line situations as well as RB1 competition and depth. They also have more backs to share the work load and wear and tear at the postion.

The tight end group is one the Bills have been active in adding talent to behind TE1 Dawson Knox. In addition to the rookie Kincaid, who was the top player at his position in the draft, the team has continued to add talent to the mix, recently signing undrafted tight end Joel Wilson out of Eastern Michigan, and some former Packers signing Nick Guggemos and scheduling a workout with Jace Sternberger.

The team has been looking to run more two tight end sets since last offseason’s attempt to do so with O.J. Howard. Knox will be joined this year by Kincaid who adds elite hands and athleticism to go with tackle-breaking, play-extending, 50-50 ball, and yards-after-catch abilities. The two TE sets with these players will force opposing defenses to play 11 personnel set Nickel packages creating holes and opportunities for the Bills.

With all that on the table, Dorsey will be expected to succeed and perform better in his second year, and time will tell whether he will rise to the challenge or potentially find himself in a hot seat at season’s end.

