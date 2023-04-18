Biggest questions for the Bills defense heading into the 2023 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills have some roster spots to fill on defense for the 2023 season. For the first time in years, there are significant questions about who will complete spots on the roster.

With more questions than available draft picks, the Bills must prioritize their draft selections.

In a previous installment of this mini-series, the Bills Wire looked at questions on the offense. This time, the focus is on questions about the defense.

Here are the biggest questions facing the Bills defense ahead of the 2023 draft:

When do the Bills select a linebacker?

The biggest hole on Buffalo’s roster sits at linebacker. Tremaine Edmunds left for Chicago in the early stages of free agency. Now, the Bills need a standout player to help man the core of their defense.

Linebacker has been a popular position for the Bills to select early in mock drafts. Does general manager Brandon Beane believe that linebacker is the greatest need on the roster? If so, the Bills are most likely drafting Edmonds’ replacement in Round 1.

That would put dreams of pairing quarterback Josh Allen with another top-flight receiver on pause…at least for Day 1.

It would be shocking for the Bills to wait on a linebacker beyond the second round. Buffalo is in need of a plug-and-play option. The current crop of linebackers on the roster still leave some questions if they can take command of this defense. An early draft pick should compete for snaps with the likes of Terrel Bernard, Baylon Spector, and Tyrel Dodson.

What type of linebacker do the Bills select?

Edmunds was a middle linebacker, but his versatility allowed Buffalo to operate in a nickel base set. With only two linebackers on the field, the Bills must rely on the pair to do a little bit of everything well. That was seen with Edmunds and Matt Milano over the past five seasons.

Now, the opening on defense has major implications for the defensive scheme. Iowa’s Jack Campbell is a more traditional run-stopper, attacking downhill aggressively at opposing running backs. Or, do the Bills look for options that have a little more positional flexibility, such as Arkansas’ Drew Sanderson Clemson’s Trenton Simpson? The selection will give a glimpse into what changes, if any, will take place on the defensive side of the ball.

Do the Bills look to the future with the interior of their defense line?

Ed Oliver, Tim Settle, and Da’Quan Jones are all entering the final year of their repressive contract. Of the three, Oliver is in line for the biggest payday. Spotrac highlights Oliver’s market value at over 10 million per year.

Buffalo needs to decide if Oliver merits that type of cash, especially with the Bills salary cap situation remaining tight into the 2024 season.

Odds are that the Bills will lose at least one of these players after this year. Thus, Buffalo may wish to add to the defensive line to add depth in an economical manner.

Furthermore, there could be some good value at defensive tackle. Depending on how the board falls, the Bills could make a seemingly surprising pick.

Will Buffalo add depth in the secondary?

In particular, the Bills are looking a little thin with their depth at safety. Beane did a stellar job at getting Jordan Poyer to fit into the team’s cap structure. In addition, bringing Taylor Rapp into the fold seems like a brilliant find, especially at $1.77 million this season.

However, Micah Hyde is entering the final year of his contract. Hyde will ultimately be in the same situation as Poyer was this year. Do the Bills commit to Hyde beyond this year? Hyde has been nothing short of stellar when on the field. Hyde missed the majority of last season with a neck injury.

While we would rather not think about this roster without Hyde, it’s something that needs to be on the radar. Hyde will turn 33 years old toward the end of the season. Damar Hamlin is Hyde’s backup. With concerns about Himlin’s return.

With Hyde’s recent injury history, it will make sense for the Bills to take a look at a strong safety who can challenge for a depth roster spot.

Do the Bills pick yet another defensive end?

Von Miller was an absolute beast last year. Miller helped make the defensive line a dominant force, as his presence allowed others to thrive on the line. After Miller’s injury, though, it just seemed the line could not consistently generate pressure.

Miller will miss some time as he returns from an ACL tear. The depth chart behind him consists of solid options. However, it’s not necessarily a group that consistently strikes fear in opposing offenses.

Buffalo may find a player who can challenge AJ Epenesa or Boogie Basham for their spot on the roster. The board could make it challenging for the Bills to pass up a good option.

