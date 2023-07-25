Our biggest questions about the Bills defense in 2023

The Bills defense has undergone some shakeups since Buffalo’s 2022 campaign came to an end in the second round of the playoffs.

The two former primary defensive play-callers, coordinator Leslie Frazier and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds both left during the offseason.

Plus there’s some new talent joining the group via free agency and the 2023 NFL draft.

With those changes, here are our biggest questions about the Bills defense ahead of the start of 2023 training camp:

Who will start at middle linebacker?

A.J. Klein has made 82 career NFL starts and is a veteran. Behind him, is Tyrel Dodson, who filled in for Edmunds at times last season, and Terrell Bernard. Rookie third-round pick Dorian Williams was also spotted working out at the position.

What has become clear is the Bills are going to roll with these players to see who steps up to help fill the void left by Edmunds. It’s a significant one.

Run defense has been a repeat issue for the Bills under Sean McDermott, and should none of these players prove they are ready to fill Edmunds’s shoes, then it would not be surprising to see the team look for a short-term solution veteran to help until the long term fit is found.

Who will be the difference-maker in the pass rush?

How will HC Sean McDermott calling plays impact the defense?

With head coach Sean McDermott calling the plays, the Bills’ defense projects to be much more aggressive.

We could see an increase in blitz packages and overall pocket pressure and pass rush, which could see an increase in productivity for players like DT Ed Oliver and DE Boogie Basham.

Considering this shift to attacking the pocket and opposing quarterback more, that could also take some of the pressure off the middle linebackers group as they aim to fill the void left by Edmunds.

Who is now the "quarterback of the defense"?

From the moment he arrived in Buffalo, joining the Bills as a free agent last year, Von Miller immediately took on a leadership role with the Bills defense.

Now it’s official.

He immediately began working with their younger players (including Edmunds at the time) and inviting them to his pass-rush academy.

He even took an active role in learning about GM duties and recruiting players to Buffalo. Two of his teammates on defense from his Super Bowl Championship run with the Rams, S Taylor Rapp and LB Leonard Floyd have since joined him.

Miller is still one of the top players in the NFL at his position, and he’s working to help try and get the Bills defense to the top of the league as well.

