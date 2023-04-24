Biggest questions for the Bears defense heading into 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for an important 2023 NFL draft, where general manager Ryan Poles still has plenty of work to do with this roster. Luckily, he has 10 draft picks to work with.

While the offense doesn’t need much work, the defense has plenty of holes to address. Namely, edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback. While the Bears added some solid veterans in free agency, including Andrew Billings, DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green, they still need some impact players for one of the NFL’s worst defenses from a season ago.

With that in mind, here are the biggest questions facing the Bears defense ahead of the NFL draft:

Would the Bears draft Jalen Carter at No. 9?

The Bears could be in a position to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at ninth overall. While many had him pegged as a fit for Chicago at No. 1, they traded the top pick and seemingly moved out of reach of Carter. But his off-field issues and poor pro day performance have many believing he could fall to the Bears. Poles and his staff have done their due diligence on Carter — including bringing him in for a Top 30 visit. But Poles has made it clear he doesn’t want to add drama to a young, impressionable locker room. If Carter does wind up with Chicago, it’s an indication that Poles feels comfortable with Carter as a person as well as a football player. Granted, Carter has to actually fall to the Bears at No. 9. We’ll see if he gets past the likes of the Seahawks and Lions.

What's Chicago's approach with defensive line in the draft?

The Bears have a number of needs to address on the roster, but none more important than the trenches. Chicago has holes both off the edge and along the interior, and they’ll be using draft capital to address both. Ultimately, it depends on how the first eight picks shake out. If a top talent like Carter or Tyree Wilson falls to them at No. 9, Poles will likely take the best player available. But if not, the Bears likely go offensive tackle with their first selection and decide to use their ensuing selections to address the defensive line. Luckily, it’s a deep defensive line group and Chicago has four picks inside the top 64, where they can still land some impact defenders on Day 2.

Can these Bears' defensive ends bring pressure off the edge?

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, totaling just 20 sacks. When looking at the returning group of pass rushers, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson accounted for just 4.5 of those sacks. Chicago added a couple of reinforcements in versatile defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green. But the Bears don’t have a star edge rusher to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Chicago will look to the NFL draft to add another edge rusher, who will factor into the defensive line rotation.

Who will be the slot cornerback?

The Bears need to upgrade at cornerback in the draft, and there will be plenty of options to do so. And what they choose to do in the draft should help answer the question of who will occupy the slot cornerback position, which is one of the most importance in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Last season, rookie Kyler Gordon split time between nickel and outside. He struggled early in the slot and found a comfortability on the outside. If Chicago feels Gordon’s best fit is outside, we could see them target a slot corner in this draft. But if they believe Gordon is their future at nickel, perhaps they use a pick on an outside corner.

Who's DeAndre Houston-Carson's replacement?

DeAndre Houston-Carson has been a mainstay with Chicago over the years, where he’s been a reliable third safety and special teams leader. But the Bears haven’t re-signed Houston-Carson, an indication they could be looking to find a younger replacement in this draft. Right now, last year’s seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks is the third safety. While he proved to be a solid tackler, he struggled mightily in coverage. If Houston-Carson isn’t in Chicago’s plans for 2023, they should consider prioritizing a safety who can fill that role.

