Biggest pregame storylines in Saints vs. Packers on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers are heading in two very different directions. Green Bay has loft expectations: win their division, and then the conference, so they can go claim another Super Bowl victory with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. New Orleans is just hoping to keep Tom Brady’s Buccaneers from building too long a lead on them

Jameis Winston's redemption tour starts now

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts a pass while taking a hit from the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It's all led to this. A year on the bench, a summer-long competition, and all the preparation to start again. Now Winston gets to show what he's learned and how he's grown. If he plays well against a good Green Bay defense, maybe he sets the tone for the rest of the season. But can Winston go score-for-score with Aaron Rodgers and his stellar supporting cast? The Saints haven't given him much to work with at receiver. Expectations are high for Marquez Callaway but he's just one member of a group that includes Deonte Harris, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Ty Montgomery, and Chris Hogan. That isn't exactly an all-star lineup.

Can the undermanned Saints defense hold up?

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 14: Paulson Adebo #29 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

They're already down one of their best players with David Onyemata serving a six-game suspension. Bradley Roby was a big trade acquisition but he's also finishing the final week of his own suspension. And the cornerback projected to start opposite him, Marshon Lattimore, is suddenly questionable to play with an injury. That puts a lot of pressure on backups like Paulson Adebo and Desmond Trufant, who could be thrown into the fire right away. Everyone knows they aren't going to go out and win every snap against Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and their play-making teammates. The Saints just need them to be average for an afternoon and buy enough time for Lattimore and Roby to step in next week.

Upheaval on special teams

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 7: Special Teams Coach Mike Westhoff of the New Orleans Saints (obscured) discusses a play against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Let's lay it out: the Saints are trotting out a new punter (Blake Gillikin, replacing Thomas Morstead), a new kicker (Aldrick Rosas, temporarily filling in for Wil Lutz), and even a new special teams captain (J.T. Gray, taking over for Craig Robertson). There are plenty of other moving parts, too, as the Saints retool and try out new players at various positions in the kicking units. Will that lead to on-field mistakes? It hasn't been a big issue yet (Rosas' only missed kick in preseason a botched extra-point attempt) and the Saints do have some experience in the game's third phase. Deonte Harris remains an All-Pro quality returner on both punts and kickoffs. But it's very much the start of a new era here in New Orleans.

Sean Payton's most meaningful game without Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greets quarterback Jameis Winston (2) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Sure, he's done this before. Payton has prepared guys like Luke McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, and Taysom Hill to start before whenever Brees missed time, but this is the first season he's starting without No. 9 leading the team. That's, well, kind of a big deal. Interrupting decades of continuity raises all sorts of challenges. There haven't been any hiccups between coach and quarterback so far. Winston went out and executed well when given the keys to the offense for two preseason games. But that all changes in a hurry once Week 1 kicks off and the quality of competition ramps up. How will Payton handle Winston's mistakes and miscues and errant interceptions? We're about to get a good look.

