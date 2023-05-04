Our biggest positions of need for the Bears after the NFL draft

The Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the roster during the 2023 NFL draft, which included top selection, offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

General manager Ryan Poles focused primarily on defense, which makes sense given the number of holes. In all, Chicago added three defensive tackles, two cornerbacks, one offensive tackle, one running back, one wide receiver, one linebacker and one safety.

Poles has garnered praise for a solid draft. While his draft class didn’t feature any sexy picks, it addressed the team’s biggest needs and got great value on the third day of the draft.

Over the next few days, our Bears Wire staff will be sharing their thoughts about the 2023 rookie class. Next up: We share the positions the team still needs to address after the NFL draft.

Alyssa Barbieri: Edge rusher

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

While the Bears upgraded the interior of the defensive line, they didn’t draft an edge rusher simply because the board didn’t fall their way. Poles didn’t overreach – much like free agency – but it remains the biggest concern on this roster heading into the next phase of the offseason. Look for them to add another veteran in free agency to pair with DeMarcus Walker, Rasheem Green, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

Brendan Sugrue: Tight end

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With just two proven options on the roster and a deep draft class at the position, it was surprising to see the Bears pass up taking a tight end at any point in the 2023 draft. Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan are both free agents after this season (though Kmet may be extended this summer) and neither are true blocking tight ends. The Bears would be wise to find a player who can strictly play the in-line position (Y tight end) to help be an extension of the offensive line for certain packages. Kmet can block, but players like Trevon Wesco wound up becoming key assets last year. Wesco signed elsewhere this offseason so another player or two should be considered for a position that looks solid at the top, but weak on the bottom.

Story continues

Ryan Fedrau: Backup quarterback

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears still don’t have a back-up quarterback I’m sold on for Justin Fields. I was hoping they’d draft an athletic quarterback to develop and have back-up Fields for the foreseeable future. Fields missed games in both his rookie season and his second year in the NFL, if history repeats itself, Chicago is going to need a better option than Walker to win a few games.

Nate Atkins: Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears need depth behind Eddie Jackson. He’s 30 years old and will be a free agent in 2025. The defense should be able to generate pressure with the additions on the interior, but they need a deep safety.

Jarrett Bailey: Wide receiver

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

I’d still like to see the Bears make another splash and get a go-to No. 2 receiver. Surround Justin Fields with as much talent as possible.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire