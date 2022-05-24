Biggest position battles taking place at Colts’ OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts will begin Phase III of the offseason workout program with 10 organized team activity (OTA) sessions and a mandatory minicamp in June.

As the Colts look to continue the narrative of building competition throughout the roster, there will be some very intriguing position battles taking place during training camp and the preseason.

But those position battles seemingly build their foundations during OTAs. It should all be taken with a grain of salt, of course. No jobs are won during the spring. There is no live contact and pads aren’t permitted so we shouldn’t look too much into what happens during the spring.

With all that said, we can get an idea of how the position battles may form during the summer and preseason.

So without further ado, here’s a look at the major position battles to keep an eye on during OTAs:

Left Tackle

Main competitors: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly

Likely the biggest competition on the roster comes at the blindside. With new quarterback Matt Ryan coming over this offseason, it will be vital to protect him as much as possible.

After signing a one-year deal this offseason, it’s expected that Pryor will get the first crack at the starting role. Pryor held a depth role with the Colts in 2021 but showed some promise when he filled in at left tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the Colts used a third-round pick on Raimann, who is very much in the competition to start Week 1 if he shows enough promise. He’s still learning the position, but there is a lot of upside.

A sleeper here would be Kelly, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Colts following the draft. He’s likely more of a swing tackle, but he could find his way into the battle as well.

No. 3 cornerback

Main competitors: Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers

After trading away Rock Ya-Sin in the deal to acquire defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts have an open spot in the cornerback room. With free-agent signee Stephon Gilmore arriving and Kenny Moore II reprising his role, there is a spot open.

Facyson signed with the Colts in free agency, coming over on a one-year deal from the Raiders. He has previous experience working with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley so that may give him a leg up in the competition.

Rodgers, though, is a favorite to be one of the breakout players for the Colts in 2022. He has gotten better every season and has shown immense promise to work on the boundary. This should be a very interesting competition.

No. 3 running back

Main competitors: Phillip Lindsay, Deon Jackson, D’Vonte Price, C.J. Verdell

This one may be a little more cut and dry. Also, this role likely won’t have much of an impact on offense if things go the way the Colts want it to in 2022.

Lindsay was an addition from free agency following the 2022 NFL draft. The Colts brought in three undrafted rookies and waived one of them (Max Borghi) when the Lindsay signing was official. As it stands, he might be the favorite to win the job on paper.

But Jackson, Price and Verdell all have interesting cases to make for that role. Their likelihood to work on special teams could make them intriguing players to keep on the roster. That’s the reason Jackson dressed on game days over Marlon Mack for much of last season.

The Colts may want to lighten Jonathan Taylor’s workload a bit, but this job is likely going to come down to special teams work.

No. 4 wide receiver

Main competitors: Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon

The top three spots in the wide receiver room are essentially locked in with Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell. The rest of the room will be determined by upside, development and special teams work.

Unless the Colts add a veteran wideout in free agency, which is still a possibility, this trio will be battling for the final spots in the room.

Dulin may have the best case to make for the No. 4 wide receiver spot because of his work on special teams and the speed he brings to the offense.

Meanwhile, Strachan and Patmon are both athletic freaks with size who can play on the boundary. They both have a lot of development left ahead of them, but there is a prime opportunity for increased snaps.

Kicker

Main competitors: Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity

For the third consecutive season, the Colts will have a competition at kicker. Blankenship has been the winner in each of the last two seasons but spent most of the 2021 campaign on the injured reserve list.

The Colts signed Verity this offseason as competition but it remains to be seen how much he can push the incumbent starter for reps.

